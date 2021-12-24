Is Kroger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2021?

It’s Christmas Eve 2021! If you’re planning on cooking for your family and friends for the big holiday and need some last-minute grocery items, be sure to make it to Kroger by this afternoon. All Kroger stores will shut their doors earlier than normal on Christmas Eve. All locations will then be closed on Christmas Day to allow Kroger workers the chance to celebrate with their loved ones.

Most Kroger Stores & Pharmacies Close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Kroger displayed on the home page of its website that most locations and pharmacies would plan to close by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though there are some exceptions. This affects a significant number of Americans, as Kroger operates “nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under 28 different names,” as noted on Kroger’s history page.

You can double-check the closing times for your local store by using Kroger’s online locator tool here.

Here are the hours by region, as listed on Kroger’s weekly ads:

Kroger’s headquarters are in Cincinnati, Ohio. In this region, which also includes Dayton and Springfield, stores and pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26.

The Columbus region, which also encompasses Toledo, Wheeling, Wierton and Mansfield, is also closing all stores and pharmacies at 6 p.m. on December 24. Stores resume normal hours on the 26th.

The Atlanta region includes Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta, Macon, Myrtle Beach (SC) and Columbia (SC). All stores and pharmacies in this region close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at 7 a.m. on December 26.

In the Southwest region, which includes Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, Kroger stores close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve but pharmacies shut down at 6 p.m. They’ll reopen for regular business hours the day after Christmas.

The Michigan area includes the cities of Detroit, Flint, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Saginaw and Monroe. The weekly ad shows stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on December 26.

Kroger’s Central region includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Bloomington, Decatur, Lafayette, South Bend, Terre Haute, Anderson and Elkhart. The weekly ad shows stores and pharmacies close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and operate on normal business hours on December 26.

The Nashville area extends to Knoxville, Decatur, Huntsville, Clarksville, Hopkinsville and Bowling Green. All locations close at 6 p.m. on December 24 and reopen at regular times on December 26.

The Kentucky region includes Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro. All stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on the 26th.

The Delta region includes the cities of Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson, Mississippi and Jackson, Tennessee. All stores close at 6 p.m. but pharmacies will shut down earlier at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Normal hours will resume on December 26.

Stores in the Mid-Atlantic region extend to Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Durham, Richmond, Roanoke, Charleston, Charlottesville, Huntington, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Parkersburg and Morgantown. In these areas, stores and pharmacies close at 5 p.m. on December 24 and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Is the Only Holiday Kroger Closes Completely

Christmas Day is the only day of the year that Kroger shuts its doors for business. The grocery chain typically stays open on all other holidays, but with reduced hours, including on:

New Year’s Day

Easter

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

Labor Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

