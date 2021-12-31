Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

Americans are saying farewell to 2021 and ringing in 2022! Unlike other major holidays, many retailers tend to keep their doors open for New Year’s Eve and/or New Year’s Day. That’s the case for Kroger, which is one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.

Kroger Is Open for Regular Hours on New Year’s Eve & Day

Shoppers can expect Kroger stores to be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for their regular hours, according to Kroger Addict and Parade.

Kroger is consistent about letting shoppers know if there is any change to the regular schedule. The company always puts a note at the top of the website’s home page if there is a schedule change. For example, before Christmas, Kroger noted that all stores planned to close by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and would stay closed on Christmas Day. However, as of December 30, Kroger did not have a message listed on its website that would indicate a schedule change for the New Year holiday.

In addition, Kroger always puts these kinds of notices in its weekly ads. Those can be accessed by clicking on “Weekly Ad” on Kroger’s home page. The ad that is valid from December 29 through January 4 does not mention any reduced hours.

You can double-check the closing times for your local store by using Kroger’s online locator tool here.

Christmas Day is the only holiday of the year when Kroger closes. The company usually closes early on Christmas Eve and Thanksgiving but stays open for regular hours on all other holidays.

Kroger Typically Shares Recipe Ideas to Help Ring in the New Year





New Year's Eve Champagne Cocktails | Kroger Elevate your New Year's Eve celebration with these Champagne Cocktails! kroger.com/r/pomegranate-french-75-recipe/5dee57d39da07c34418dc2b1?cid=soc.pai.youtube_yt_ kroger.com/r/cherry-lux-cocktail-recipe/5e175c069da07c34418dd86e?cid=soc.pai.youtube_yt_ kroger.com/r/kir-royale-recipe/5b22a43884aeb83e5f752853?cid=soc.pai.youtube_yt_ kroger.com/r/blackberry-champagne-sparkler-recipe/5b3688b484aef2ddd5b93ba6?cid=soc.pai.youtube_yt_ kroger.com/r/champagne-cocktail-recipe/545070ee84ae5f4624626af8?cid=soc.pai.youtube_yt_ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/2YD5zdK About Kroger: Liberating the food lovers of America, subscribe for fresh content and food inspiration. We are Fresh For Everyone. At Kroger, we are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily. We provide… 2021-12-07T19:55:21Z

Kroger clearly enjoys the holidays and always has a section dedicated to recipe ideas on its website. Some of the recipe ideas included on Kroger’s dedicated New Year’s page include:

Celebratory drink ideas for adults include:

Pomegranate French 75:

Ingredients:

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar

½ cup gin

½ cup pomegranate juice

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1½ cups champagne

2 Tbsp. pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Directions:

1. In small pot over high heat, bring water to boil. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. In large cocktail shaker with ice, combine simple syrup, gin, pomegranate juice and lemon juice.

3. Shake cocktail mixture; strain into 4 glasses. Top each with champagne. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Blackberry Champagne Sparkler:

Ingredients:

¼ cup honey, in ramekin

¼ cup silver or gold sugar sprinkles, in ramekin

2 containers blackberries, divided

5 sprigs rosemary

1 bottle champagne, divided

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Directions:

1. In a saucepan over high heat, combine 1 cup blackberries, sugar and 1 cup champagne. Bring to boil then simmer 12-15 minutes. The berries will turn bright in color and the liquid should turn to a syrupy consistency.

2. Scoop our berries and discard. Let syrup sit 10 minutes or so to thicken.

3. Dip rim of champagne flute into honey then into sparkly sugar. Pour champagne into glass about ¾ full. Add 4 tablespoons blackberry syrup. Garnish with rosemary and fresh blackberries.

