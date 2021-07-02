LISTEN: Jodi Arias & Travis Alexander’s Phone Conversation

In 2013, Jodi Arias was found guilty of the 2008 murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. In 2020, she petitioned for a new trial, but the court did not grant her request. One of the many pieces of evidence that was shared during her 2013 trial was a recording of a phone conversation between Arias and Alexander, which you can hear later in this story.

Arias has been the subject of several Lifetime specials. Last year, she was featured on Lifetime’s special “Jodi Arias: Cell Mate Secrets.” An enhanced edition of the special is airing tonight on Friday, July 2, right after an encore presentation of “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.”

The Defense Presented the Graphic Recording During Her Trial

The defense for Arias presented the audio recording of a graphic phone conversation between Arias and Alexander during her trial. You can listen to it in the video below or at this link if the embed of the video does not work on your browser.

This is a graphic recording of a phone conversation months before she allegedly shot Alexander in the head, stabbed him 27 times, and slit his throat, HuffPost reported. The recording was played to the jury in an attempt by the defense to prove that she had been sexually exploited, HuffPost reported. In the recording, Arias and Alexander talk about their sexual experiences graphically and she refers to herself as being “debased.”





Jodi Arias & Travis Alexander Phone Conversation The recording, according to the defense, was of a phone conversation Jodi Arias recorded. 2013-02-13T00:26:23Z

CNN provided a transcript of the almost hour-long conversation.

ABC News reported that Arias hid behind her hands and her hair when she was in court while the tape played. She claimed that she pretended to like the fantasies so she wouldn’t insult him.

Her cellmate Donavan Bering later said that Arias was a “cold-blooded killer” who would “do it again.” Arias was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, Parade reported. She claimed she killed Alexander in self-defense. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after two mistrials.

Her prosecutor, Juan Martinez, was disbarred in 2020, based on multiple allegations. Arias appealed her conviction based on allegations of misconduct by Martinez, but a judge denied the appeal, saying there was overwhelming evidence of her guilt.

Lifetime Launched a 6-Episode Documentary Series, ‘Cellmate Secrets,’ After the Success of Arias’ Special

After the success of Lifetime’s special, “Jodi Arias: Cell Mate Secrets,” the network launched a six-episode documentary series with the same premise. The first episode premiered on June 4.

The series is hosted by Angie Harmon of “Rizzoli and Isles” and features “new insights and information as former friends, guards, cellmates and lovers give first-hand accounts of their time with the famed felons and defendants,” Lifetime noted in a press release.

This new season has covered topics such as Casey Anthony, Joyce Mitchell, Drew Peterson, Chris Watts, Susan Smith, and Shayna Hubers. Each episode airs following an enhanced encore of a Lifetime original movie about the same topic. The series is produced by AMS Pictures.

