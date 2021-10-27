‘MAFS’ 2021: Are Bao & Johnny Still Together Today?

“Married at First Sight” Season 13 stars Bao and Johnny started off great but things slowly started to take a turn for the worse. It turned out that Johnny and Bao knew each other from college but they never dated.

Though the attraction between the two Lifetime stars, both 35, seemed strong in the beginning, their relationship fizzled with Johnny mentioning several things he didn’t like about his new wife — ranging from her not wanting to shower before she went to bed, getting “giddy,” to flat out saying he wished he had been placed with anyone else.

“What I know at this point is that there have been points in this process where I feel like I wish I had been matched with literally anyone else,” Johnny told Pastor Cal Roberson during a meeting, as noted by People.

Even though Bao said she took care of the home and cooking, Johnny claimed she wasn’t doing enough in their relationship. “I feel like you’re constantly giving me excuses on why you haven’t done things,” Johnny said. “All I’m asking is for you to do things, literally anything.”

So Are Johnny & Bao Still Together Today?

While it’s unlikely that Johnny and Bao are still together today — given the disdain Johnny had openly expressed to his wife — there is no way of knowing for sure until Decision Day comes. Johnny and Bao likely both signed nondisclosure agreements and probably aren’t at liberty to reveal their relationship status until Season 13 of “Married at First Sight” has concluded.

However, a fan account for “Married at First Sight,” which boasts more than 70,000 followers, claims the couple is not together today.

Fans on Reddit also have their predictions about the couple, with many of them claiming Bao and Johnny have split for good.

Johnny has taken a lot of criticism from fans for his actions toward Bao, with there being several threads on Reddit dedicated to the topic.

“Whoever told you that the world revolves around you…I want their number because we got beef,” reads a post that got dozens of upvotes. “The way you treat Bao and the expectation that you hold her to is UNACCEPTABLE. You want a woman that fits into your male/chauvinistic gaze.”

Not everyone was against Johnny. “Does Johnny really deserve to be crucified the way he has?” one person asked. “I see and understand what people say about his personality with the general public vs his personality with a SO.”

“However, something that sticks out to me is the night with the painting,” they continued. “He wanted it to be fun, lighthearted, and romantic. She turned it into a project that couldn’t be imperfect. Little things like this can add up.”

Bao Might Be Dating Someone Else

Bad chemistry isn’t the only reason fans think Johnny and Bao decided to split on Decision Day. Rumors have been swirling that Bao is dating “Married at First Sight” co-star Zach, who was matched with “Hurricane K” Michaela.

SoapDirt noted that Bao and Zach were spotted together in Houston without the partners they were originally matched with.

Photos shared by a “Married at First Sight” fan account seemed to show that Bao and Zach were filming together, although it has not been confirmed.

