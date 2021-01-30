Lil Uzi Vert Paid $24 Million for a Pink Diamond Face Implant [PHOTOS]

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who’s known for his eccentric fashion choices, piercings, and innovative tattoos, has taken things to the next level when it comes to body art. The 26-year-old revealed on Twitter that it’s taken him nearly five years to purchase a pink diamond that he plans to get implanted on his forehead.

Uzi Vert, whose birth name is Symere Bysil Woods, discussed the big purchase after the popular jeweler Elliot Eliantte shared a picture of the pink diamond on Instagram, in which he places the expensive rock right between the rapper’s eyebrows.

As for the price of the pink diamon, Uzi Vert retweeted a followers message that read, “uzi had to pay off that 24Ms.”

When a fan asked the rapper on Twitter, “Uzi so the diamond worth more than your cars?!!” he responded by tweeting, “Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it … all my cars together, plus home, [three car emojis and a moneybag symbol] this took so long now I can get this money.”

I just finished I was paying millions since 2017 . https://t.co/w5CAVWJRwQ — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

When one person commented on the extraordinary price tag of the pink diamond, “Uzi goin broke over 1 gem,” Uzi Vert responded, “It’s over back to being super rich that’s why I never told y’all … yall swear y’all my parents.”

Uzi Vert Claims the Diamond Is a ‘GIA Natural’– What Is That?

Uzi Vert confirmed that this was the most expensive purchase he’s ever made and “will never do it again.” A user online commented, “I hope it hold its value,” to which he replied, “GIA Natural.”

What separates a GIA diamond from a regular stud, “a GIA diamond is really shorthand diamond sellers use to describe diamonds that have been graded by GIA, as explained on GIA’s official website. “GIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that conducts gem research, educates gem professionals and sets the standards for determining diamond quality.”

“One of GIA’s main functions is the grading of diamonds,” the site continued. “You may have already heard or learned about the 4Cs of diamond quality: color, clarity, cut and carat weight. GIA created this standard, along with the scientific procedures for evaluating each ‘C’ and the grading terminology used to describe them.”

Not all diamonds are GIA official and buyers can perform a report check to make sure a diamond isn’t falsely advertised as such. “In addition to a full assessment of the diamond’s 4Cs, the GIA report contains a unique number, which is also sometimes inscribed on the diamond’s girdle.”

Uzi Vert Explained Why He’s Putting the Pink Diamond on His Forehead & Not on a Ring



Typically, when someone hears the term “GIA Natural” it’s in reference to engagement rings, and many users online asked Uzi Vert on Twitter why he wasn’t putting the insanely expensive diamond on necklace, earring, or a ring.

According to the rapper, if he put the pink diamond on a ring, he might lose it. If the rock is implanted on his face, it will be impossible for him to misplace it.

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Uzi Vert tweeted that his pink diamond is between 10 and 11 carats.

