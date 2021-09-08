Linda Tripp Now: Where Is Monica Lewinsky’s Friend Today?

Linda Tripp was a civil servant who infamously turned on her then-friend Monica Lewinsky, taping their conversations about Lewinsky’s relationship with President Bill Clinton.

The revelations led to Clinton’s impeachment and gained the young intern, then 22, a lifetime in the spotlight. The saga will be told anew in a 10-part FX miniseries called, “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

Where is Linda Tripp today? What is she doing now? She is no longer alive. Tripp died at age 70 of pancreatic cancer in April 2020, according to AJC.

At the time of the Clinton scandal, Linda Tripp was a civil servant working for the Pentagon. After the scandal, she married, ran a German Christmas store, and spoke out now and then about the Clintons and the treatment she received after exposing the affair.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lewinsky Wished Tripp Well When She Heard She Was Ailing

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

Lewinsky tweeted well wishes to Tripp upon hearing she was sick. “No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she wrote.

BBC reported that her family had confirmed her cause of death as pancreatic cancer.

She left behind a mixed legacy; whistleblower to some, treacherous friend to another.

Tripp Claimed She Was a Victim of a ‘High-Tech Lynching’ at a National Whistleblower Event

Linda Tripp kept a low profile in the years leading up to her death. In fact, when she spoke out on the saga in July 2018, it was, according to The Washington Post, “her first public address in nearly two decades.” She spoke at an event for National Whistleblower Day on Capitol Hill.

She expressed only having a single regret, according to The Post: “Not having the guts to do it sooner.”

“It was always about right and wrong, never left and right,” Tripp said in the talk, The Post reported. “It was about exposing perjury and the obstruction of justice. It was never about politics.” She added that she now knew what “a real high-tech lynching feels like.”

According to The Post, Tripp lamented that it was “virtually impossible to get your good name back” and said “My duty, my oath, was to the office of presidency, not to the sitting incumbent, and I was true to that oath.”

Linda Tripp Criticized Hillary Clinton Over the Years

Although she didn’t give many public speeches, Linda Tripp gave a few selective interviews in which she lashed out at Hillary Clinton before she died.

In 2015, with Hillary Clinton seeking the White House herself, Tripp, then 65, gave an interview to Daily Mail in which she trashed Hillary. In that interview, Tripp described Hillary as the “ruler” of the White House when Bill Clinton was president and called her “ruthless.”

“In her mind she would be part of a coronation instead of an election,” Tripp added, claiming of Hillary’s hoped-for ascent to the presidency: “This has been planned for so many years….So this is a runaway train. Nobody is going to stop it.”

She added, “I think the most compelling thing about Hillary is that she will stop at nothing to achieve her end and that she views the public as plebeians easily seduced into believing her point of view.”

As for Hillary and Monica, Tripp contended, “Hillary was not only aware of Monica Lewinsky she ensured that Monica was removed from the White House and in the end went from being a lack luster First Lady with unimpressive approval numbers to wronged wife. Literally within the blink of an eye she propelled herself to First Victim status. This turned the corner for Hillary.”

She has spoken out positively about Barack Obama in the past, though. According to Time Magazine, she once said, “I believe President-elect Obama possesses an instantly recognizable purity of soul that, coupled with his brilliance, and, of course, his eloquence, brought quite unimaginable and long-awaited magic to the country, transforming red and blue states, quite literally, into ‘The Color Purple.'”

Tripp Married Her Childhood Friend, Ran a German Store & Lived on a $3 Million Farm

Tripp married t man named Dieter Rausch, and they were trying to sell their $3 million farm when she gave a 2015 Daily Mail interview. According to Daily Mail, Tripp and her husband ran a store called “The Christmas Sleigh, in Middleburg,” and she was a grandmother of seven.

According to its website, The Christmas Sleigh sells German Christmas ornaments. The website labels the store “America’s best 100% authentic German shop” and says it’s been open for 17 years. The store also sells handmade Austrian clothing.

“The Christmas Sleigh carries a wide variety of high quality and hand made European items. Many of our products are not as yet on our web site and we add to our inventory virtually every day. Our frequent buying trips to Germany, Austria and Italy during the year help ensure that we can usually locate whatever it is you are looking for as long as it is still being made!” the website reads.

In 2014, Boston.com reported that Tripp was “in Middleburg, Virginia selling authentic German trinkets out of a Christmas shop she runs with her German husband” but noted that some Yelp reviewers were leaving negative comments. The reviews on Yelp were mixed. “I love this store! How could you not?! Everything is beautifully displayed. I wish more stores were as tasteful and magical,” read one.

But another reviewer wrote, “WAY overpriced for stuff available everywhere & online. I found much of it tacky, too.”

An article in Inside Nova described Tripp’s husband Dieter Rausch as “quietly softspoken” and described him as “typically dressed in traditional German attire of lederhosen and a felt cap.” The 2015 article said that Rausch had lived in Virginia for 14 years at that point and married Tripp in 2003 after knowing her for years.

According to Time Magazine, Tripp did receive some money as a result of the scandal. “In 2003, she settled with the Department of Defense for $595,000 in a civil suit in which Tripp charged the Pentagon had violated her privacy by releasing personal information to the media,” the magazine reported. Biography.com reported that Tripp also received “a retroactive promotion, retroactive pay at the highest salary for 1998, 1999, and 2000, and a pension.”

Time magazine reports that Dieter Rausch was “a childhood boyfriend who had been Tripp’s first kiss at age 14” and says she is a breast cancer survivor. According to Biography.com, Tripp’s mother, Inge, was German. She was previously married to a military man named Bruce Tripp, with whom she had children Ryan and Allison.

