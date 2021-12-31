Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on New Year’s Day 2022 or New Year’s Eve 2021, the laws in your state will play a big role in whether or not you can go. Some liquor stores can’t be open on New Year’s Day due to state regulations, while other states will allow liquor stores to operate if they choose. Although most liquor stores are open on New Year’s Eve, some may close early because of the holiday, requiring you to stop by early if you want alcoholic beverages for the holiday. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Closed for New Year’s Eve & Day, But Others Will Be Open

It’s really up to both state regulations and a local store owner’s preference whether or not a liquor store is open for New Year’s Eve or Day. The general rule is that if liquor sales are state-controlled, then those liquor stores are more likely to be closed at least on New Year’s Day. However, there are always exceptions.

States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But even states that don’t control liquor sales might still have rules requiring stores to be closed. Your best bet is to call your local liquor store for details.

Which States Allow Liquor Stores to Be Open on New Year’s Eve or Day?

Below is a list of rules about liquor laws on New Year’s in each state, including whether or not we know if stores can be open or closed. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a state in the list below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled or there are no specific holiday restrictions, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open. Laws can also change with little notice, which means some information below might, on rare occasions, be outdated. Individual stores may also have their own guidelines. Although you’ll still want to call, this guide can help give you an overview on what to expect today.

