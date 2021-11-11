Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2021?

Are liquor stores open for Veterans Day today on Thursday, November 11, 2021? The answer is a little complicated and depends on the laws in your state. Read on for more details.

Many Liquor Stores Are Open for Veterans Day, But Not All

Most liquor stores will likely remain open today, but not all, depending on local regulations. Typically, liquor stores remain open on holidays such as Veterans Day, Presidents Day, and Columbus Day. But there are exceptions. We always recommend calling your local store to make sure, as hours often vary by location.

States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But even states that don’t control liquor sales might still have rules closing liquor stores on certain holidays, and states that do control liquor stores may choose to be open on certain holidays.

You’ll want to call your local liquor store before stopping by, even if you’re not in a state-controlled region.

Local State Laws & Veterans Day

Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Veterans Day. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open today. Laws can also change from time to time, which means some information below might, on rare occasions, be outdated. It’s best to call before heading over, just in case your local store decided to close anyway. But this guide will help give you an overview on what to expect.

