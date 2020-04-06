Trick Daddy & Joy Get Back Together on Love & Hip Hop Miami

Viewers of VH1’s reality show Love and Hip Hop: Miami have seen the roller-coaster-like emotional journey of Trick Daddy and Joy Young’s marriage. Now, it looks as though the two are back together to give it another shot.

During part two of the Love and Hip Hop: Miami reunion, which airs tonight, April 6, 2020 at 9/8 central on VH1, the couple is interviewed together. VH1 uploaded a clip to their Instagram page with the caption, “Trick is adamant about not changing ANYTHING about his life because of Lupus, while Joy gives us the real on whether or not they could get back together. Do you see potential with these two?”

Love and Hip Hop: Miami airs on Monday nights at 9/8 central on VH1.

Joy Said They Would Have to Get to Know Each Other Again

During a clip of tonight’s episode, Joy responds to whether or not the two will get back together by saying she believes they would have to get to know each other all over again.

The clip starts off with Trick Daddy talking about how he spent way too much money on his wedding to Joy. He says, “I shouldn’t have done that,” leading them to talk about the chaos that happened at the wedding with the fight that broke out and police showing up with dogs and helicopters at the reception. The host then asked whether or not they still want to be together.

“The more and more we’re around each other, the better it’s getting,” Joy replied. She later added, “We probably would have to get to know each other all over again. It just depends on whether we’re willing to do the work.”

On the March 23 episode of the show, Joy told Trick she’d like to try to work it out if they were both willing to go to counseling and work hard at the relationship. She said if he could keep up being sweet and not belligerent, then they could make it work.

Trick Daddy Threatened to Quit the Show

Earlier in the season, Trick Daddy threatened to quit the show after VH1 aired an image of his mug shot. In the episode, Joy went to visit Trick Daddy to talk about their trip to the Bahamas. He yelled at the crew, telling them to “get the f**k up out” of his house.

“They put that mother f**king mug shot on the TV…” he said, accusing the show of putting his mug shot up to try to make it look like he’s a criminal. “F**k Love and Hip Hop. I quit.”

Of course, he’s still on the show, so they have made amends since then.

