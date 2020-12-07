‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Says Mimi Faust Abandoned Their Friendship

When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta first premiered, Mimi Faust and Ariane Davis were best friends. Their friendship had its up and downs but their bond was always solid. When Davis exited the show and Faust remained a cast member, viewers were no longer kept updated about their friendship. Davis recently sat down with Love & Hip Hop producers and gave an update on where she and Faust stand today.

Unfortunately, they aren’t friends anymore. Davis said Faust “abandoned” her and she doesn’t know why.

“I’m really optimistic about Mimi when it comes to our friendship and what can be in the future. I try to stay open to that, but it takes two to tango. I can’t just be willing to be in a friendship by myself. But I am open. She’s always been like my sister and I don’t even know why we stopped conversing. I’m at a point and place in my life like, if I’ve done something wrong to somebody or there’s something I need to talk about on my end or what they made me feel like, I’m going to let them know and that hasn’t happened because the stopping happened on her end, not mine. I was abandoned by my friend and I don’t understand why. If I’d known why, I would have been [like], ‘Oh okay, she’s mad at me and this is what happened.’ But no, I honestly do not know what the f*** happened.”

Davis added that she wished she knew the reason why Faust cut off contact with her.

“We’ve been in each other’s lives way too long,” she continued. “I know so much s***. You know so much s***. It was a sisterhood and it shouldn’t just have been, ‘I’m out and I’m not going to tell you why.’ It should have never been that. It’s heartbreaking. It was like a breakup and I didn’t know why. Like, what the f*** did I do? Tell me what I did as to why you broke up with me.”

See her interview below.

Ariane Davis Exited Love & Hip Hop Because She Didn’t Want Her Personal Life Aired On the Show

Davis appeared on Melissa Ford’s podcast, “I’m Here for the Food,” recently and during their chat she said she left the reality show because she didn’t want her romantic relationship and family to be included in her storyline. The show’s producers were requesting more access and she decided to decline and also leave the show.

It was mutual for my exiting because I wasn’t going to give them anymore than I was already giving and at that point, that storyline was getting old. So I think, it was them wanting more from me and me saying, ‘oh hell no.’ It did have something to do with pay, but also, you couldn’t pay me enough to bring my personal life on this particular show because you don’t know the work I’d been doing to save my relationship. To be rehashing things that unbeknownst to them that we worked through, yeah, nah. It wasn’t worth it. Because nobody had to go home with us but us. I chose that over anything because it just wasn’t worth it.”

Davis, who now lives in Los Angeles, California, added that she didn’t want to be shown in a compromising way, especially since her family watched when she was on the cast.

“Y’all couldn’t threaten me with s*** about not being in a scene or not getting paid because my mental health meant more to me, my integrity meant more to me, my morals. My mother and my grandmother were watching the show. So I didn’t care about all of the in and outs of what everybody else cared about.”

Listen to her full interview above.

