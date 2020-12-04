‘Love & Hip Hop’ All-Star Reunion Is Coming Soon

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Love & Hip Hop has not filmed any episodes for their franchises in New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami. While the shows are on hiatus until further notice, some of the stars reunited for a new limited series. According to Page Six, an “all-star reunion” is in the works.

The spinoff will feature Love & Hip Hop favorites like Karlie Redd, Yung Joc, Trina, Trick Daddy, Scrappy and his wife Bambi and his mother Momma Dee, Apryl Jones and Fizz. The show will follow the reality star vets during their stay at an Arizona hotel.

“It’ll be a seven-episode party,” an inside source told Page Six.

A Few Love & Hip Hop Stars Were Arrested While the Show Wasn’t Being Filmed

While Love & Hip Hop was off the air, a few of the stars were arrested. Yandy Smith was arrested on August 25, 2020 while participating in a “Day of Action” peaceful march to protest for justice for Breonna Taylor, Page Six reported. Smith was among 68 people who were charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct, according to WWL. Smith was arrested alongside fellow reality star Porsha Williams, who stars on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Karlie Redd’s ex-husband, Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally-insured financial institution, money laundering and wire fraud on June 24, 2020, according to the Department of Justice. Fayne was accused of using money he received through the Paycheck Protection Program to rent a Rolls Royce, buy jewelry and pay off loans and child support.

Love & Hip Hop Couples Will Work Through Marital Issues On Another Spin-off

Besides the “all-star reunion,” VH1 will also be airing another spin-off where couples known for being on Love & Hip Hop will try to repair their marriages. Page Six also reported that couples Ray J and Princess Love, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris will appear on the show, which is slated to premiere in 2021. Michael Blackson and Miss Yada will also appear on the show but they are not Love & Hip Hop cast members.

The couples who have had their marital troubles filmed before are the Frosts and Ray J and Princess Love. Ray J and Princess Love have seemed to be on-and-off again since Love publicly said she wanted a divorce after she accused Ray J of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant with their son Epik in 2019. Kirk Frost has been unfaithful to his wife during their time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and also had a child outside of their marriage.

The Harris’ marriage has been affected by Harris’ prison time that took him away from their family. He was released from prison in January 2020 after serving four years due to being convicted on drug trafficking charges, The Shade Room reported.

