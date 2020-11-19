Gucci Mane & Keshia Ka’oir Were Set to Star on ‘Love & Hip-Hop Miami.’ What Went Wrong?

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir came close to starring on “Love & Hip-Hop Miami” in 2017. The couple opted instead to star in their own show for BET.

The Shade Room reported back in 2017 that the couple rejected VH1 after being offered a better deal from Black Entertainment Television. According to the gossip blog, Mane and Ka’oir got their October 2017 wedding paid for thanks to the deal with BET. Mane added $400,000 to his net worth, Ka’oir received $250,000 on top of $1 million the couple was paid for their wedding.

Gucci Mane & Keshia Ka’Oir’s 2017 Wedding Drew Over 1.5 Million Viewers to BET

The couple’s wedding, was featured in the first episode of The Mane Event, on BET in the latter part of 2017. The show’s premiere. which featured A-list guests such as Diddy, Rick Ross and Big Sean, drew 1.5 million viewers, reports Next TV. Another 100,000 people tuned in on the sister network BET Her. In addition, there were 1.2 million interactions involving the show across Facebook and Twitter.

According to IMDb, BET aired 10 episodes of The Mane Event in 2017. There are no future episodes of the show planned. Ka’oir told The Cut in February 2018 that she didn’t want the show to merely focus on the couple’s elaborate wedding, guests or her diamond bouquet but also on her business savvy. Ka’oir is behind three businesses, Ka’oir Cosmetics, Ka’oir Fitness and Ka’oir Hair. She told the website, “Gucci always says, It’s crazy how of a great businesswoman you are, and how successful you are. People don’t know this. They get a glimpse of it, but they don’t really know how I run my business.”

Gucci Mane Has Had Beefs With ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Royalty Rasheeda & Waka Flocka Flame

Mane has always been connected to the Love & Hip-Hop universe. In September 2016, he appeared with K. Michelle on the soundtrack for the movie The Birth of a Nation. In 2014, Mane saw his name included on a three times on a rundown of the biggest Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta beefs. The listed beefs involved Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc and Rasheeda.

On the 2006 song, “Shake Them Haters Off,” Mane accused Rasheeda of lying about how old she was when she began dating her now-husband, Kirk Frost. In the same song, Mane alleged that Frost was gay.

The Fader reported in December 2018 that Mane and Waka Flocka Flame’s dispute was related to business dealings going sour. The Fader article said that the pair had settled their beef.

Mane targeted Yung Joc on the 2012 song “F*** the World.” Mane rapped, “I got all eyes on me like Pac did/But I ain’t tryin’ to go broke like Joc did.”

Gucci Mane Was Never Linked to ‘Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’

Despite growing up in Atlanta, Mane was linked to Love & Hip-Hop Miami. Mane and Ka’oir’s wedding took place in Miami. The rapper told GQ Magazine in 2018 that although he still loves Atlanta, he finds it easier to be creative in Miami. Mane said, “I get a good vibe down here. I like recording down here. I like looking at the water. I just like the peace. Peace of mind.”

