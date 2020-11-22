Mariahlynn offered access to her OnlyFans page for free on November 21. The former Love & Hip-Hop New York star began her OnlyFans page in July 2020 joining fellow reality stars Lyrica Anderson and Cardi B on the platform. Mariahlynn regularly sends direct messages to her followers, according to her status updates. In October 2020, Mariahlynn said that she was going to become more active on her OnlyFans page. Prior to letting her fans in on the freebie, Mariahlynn tweeted to her followers, “The betrayal was my blessing.”

Mariahlynn joined the main cast of Love & Hip-Hop in season 6. In season 9, Mariahlynn returned for the show’s reunion special have made intermittent appearances in the show. During the reunion show, Mariahlynn professed her love for fellow cast member Rich Dollaz.

Mariahlynn Usually Charges $9.99 per Month for Access to her OnlyFans Profile Page

VideoVideo related to ‘love & hip-hop’ icon offers access to her onlyfans page for free 2020-11-22T10:43:19-05:00

The Jersey-born rapper tweeted, “My only fans is free for the next 1k people. Tap in.” Usually, access to Mariahlynn’s OnlyFans page would cost $9.99, which seems reasonable when you compare it to fellow Love & Hip-Hop star Joseline Hernandez charging $25.99 per month.

Mariahlynn Said a Man Threatened to Leak a Video of the Pair Having Sex in May 2020

VideoVideo related to ‘love & hip-hop’ icon offers access to her onlyfans page for free 2020-11-22T10:43:19-05:00

In May 2020, Mariahlynn accused a man of threatening to leak an intimate video showing him with the Be Strong rapper on OnlyFans. She tweeted, “I’m far from dumb and respect myself to much to ever let someone I don’t trust and barely knew at the time record me whole having sex. I will admit that I have been recorded before but by one person and I most certainly trust him and also know that he would never betray me in that way. I was clearly sleeping!”

Mariahlynn Said She Was Attecked by Her Ex-Boyfriend in July 2020 After He Accused the Jersey Rapper of Stealing His Dog

Mariahlynn was last in the news in July 2020 when she alleged that she and a friend were beaten up by the rapper’s ex-boyfriend in The Bronx, reports TMZ. Prior to the altercation, Mariahlynn’s ex accused her of stealing his dog. In November 2020, Mariahlynn’s other ex, Rich Dollaz, was rumored to be dating Love & Hip-Hop Miami star Nikki Natural.

Mariahlynn Is in Esteemed A-List Company on OnlyFans

Chris Brown’s OnlyFans Page!Singer Chris Brown joins Only Fans and we’ve got all the details. Find what was revealed on his page. Then, get the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ update. Plus, an arrest was made in the assault of Rick Moranis. _________________________________________________ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at https://www.WendyShow.com https://www.Facebook.com/WendyShow https://www.Instagram.com/WendyShow https://www.Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2020-11-16T23:00:04Z

Stokely said in a 2020 interview with Buzzfeed that the site was attracting hundreds of thousands of new users per day. In November 2020, OnlyFans made international news when WWE star Zelina revealed that she was fired from the professional wrestling organization over her presence on the platform, reports the New York Post. The platform is also used by men with People Magazine’s sexiest man of the year Michael B. Jordan joining starting his page in November 2020. The same goes for Chris Brown. While Dallas-based former dental assistant Calista Mingst made national news when she revealed that she was making $30,000 per week using OnlyFans.

READ NEXT: Rapper Shot in the Leg Following Mo3 Memorial