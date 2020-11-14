Boosie Badazz Shooting: Rapper Shot in the Leg Following Mo3 Memorial

Boosie Badazz’s camp is silent after the rapper was shot in the leg in Dallas, Texas, after attending a vigil for his late collaborator, Mo3, on November 14. The rumors emerged on Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr’s., 38th birthday.

Heavy has reached out Hatch’s management who have not commented on the rumors. There has been no activity on either Hatch’s Facebook or Twitter pages since the rumors began. Heavy has also reached out to the Dallas Police Department who could not confirm that the shooting occurred. The Twitter account for Dallas PD Incidents, which is not associated with the Dallas PD or the City of Dallas, said that the city’s South Central Division was responding to an “armed encounter” at Village Fair Place, the area where many social media users said the shooting took place.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, later reported that the rapper was shot in the leg.

The Initial Social Media Report Said that Hatch Was Shot in the Leg & Another Person Was Shot in the Head

The reports around Hatch’s shooting first came from the Twitter account, Hoodrich Dana. The account tweeted, “Boosie in Dallas and he’s been shot in the leg.” She later tweeted, “No, unfortunately, I’m not playing guys. My cousin was shot in the head and Boosie was shot in the leg.” According to Dallas Texas TV, Badazz was “shot at” while riding in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van.

TMZ reports that Hatch’s injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. The rapper’s wound is described as being “below the knee.” The shooters left the scene while Hatch was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Social Media Posts Show Hatch in Texas for a Mo3 Vigil

Rapper Mo3, whose real name Melvin Noble, was shot and killed along I-35 close to Dallas Zoo in the city on November 11. He was 28 years old. On November 12, Hatch tweeted, “I’m lost for words. #tip. My boy Mo3 see you when I get there.” Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Sgt. Warren Mitchell said, “You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured. I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight (with) several cars around.”

Social media posts show that Hatch’s manager, Louis Shaw, was present with him at the vigil. The last post on Shaw’s page shows him in a car around the time that reports of the shooting emerged.

Two hours before reports regarding Hatch’s shooting emerged, the rapper posted a video showing him at a vigil for Melvin Noble. Hatch posted on Facebook, “I brought my birthday in with tears in my eyes.” The rapper added, “Lost 2Many people to ever be happy #f***2020.” Mo3 was signed to Badazz’s record label.

Fox Dallas-Fort Worth reported that dozens of people attended a vigil for Noble around Dallas City Hall on the night of November 13. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.

