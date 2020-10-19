Love & Hip Hop Star Accuses Ari Fletcher of Cheating With Their Ex

Aformer Love & Hip-Hop star accused Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend, which means she’s claiming that Fletcher is cheating on her current boyfriend rapper Moneybagg Yo. Rah Ali, who previously starred on Love & Hip Hop New York, accused Fletcher of cheating on Moneybagg Yo with her ex-boyfriend for the last 10 months.

It all began after the Instagram page for Ali’s radio show titled “It’s Onsite” reposted a tweet from Fletcher. In the tweet she said:

“I’m a really sweet girl with good intentions I just end up in bad situations sometimes and it force me to get out of character to protect myself from getting f***** over.”

The tweet was reposted on the “It’s Onsite” page with the caption, “Ari is tired of being misunderstood. #Clique, can y’all relate?” Fletcher replied in the comments saying: “No I’m not. Wtf you talking about?”

After her initial response, Fletcher threatened to physically assault Ali, who is pregnant.

“RAH I WILL BEAT THE BABY OUT YO A** B***** FIND YOU SOMEBODY 40 AND UP TO PLAY WITH HOE,” she posted in the comments.

Ali then promised to address Fletcher’s comments on her show. In a post on Onsite’s Instagram, Fletcher was accused of sending Ali a direct message saying that “yo baby daddy gonna be mad tonight.” The show claimed in the caption that the man she is “referring to was NOT Rah’s actual husband, it was her ex that Ari is currently, and has been sleeping with for 10 months now.”

Having all the facts laid out, I’m gonna let you in on this. For the past several months, for about nine to ten months, Ari has been f****** my ex. Ari may get on social media and portray the image that she is so happy and in love in her relationship, but it’s all an act. She’s laughing, she’s doing everything in between with this n****. Any second that she has free, that she’s not in Bagg’s face begging for attention from him, she’s getting it from this n*****. And that is where the passion and the hate came [from].

Rah Ali Has Also Feuded With Other Love & Hip Hop Stars

Rah Ali was once friends with rapper and fellow Love & Hip Hop: New York star Remy Ma and model Tahiry Jose. Both of those friendships turned sour and she is no longer friends with either one of them.

In a 2017 interview with VH1, Ali said she and Remy Ma fell out over the Bronx rapper’s friendship with co-star Yandy Smith, who Ali isn’t too fond of.

“Everyone knows Yandy and I have a dislike for each other,” Ali said. “Remy and I got into an argument, and she started to hang out with my enemy.”

She added that she and Jose never rekindled their friendship but there are no hard feelings.

“I don’t have no problems with [Tahiry]. We’re not friends, but I don’t have any problems with her. It’s unfortunate that things took a turn like that…when I look at it back years later, I realize it could have been avoided.”

