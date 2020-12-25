Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open Christmas Day 2020?

Merry Christmas! Is mail delivered today? Can you visit the post office on Christmas Day if you need to mail something at the last minute? The answer is that most mail services aren’t available today. Read on for more details.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered on Christmas Day 2020 Except for Priority Express Mail

Even though you could still get mail deliveries on Christmas Eve 2020, the same isn’t true for Christmas Day. Today, the USPS will not be open and regular mail will not be delivered.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

So just like every year, you won’t be getting regular mail deliveries today. However, there is one exception. Priority Mail Express orders are delivered on Christmas Day. Note that this is different from regular Priority Mail. Priority Mail Express is overnight to two-day delivery with a money-back guarantee, USPS explained. This is available to most U.S. addresses and PO boxes. A flat rate allows you to ship up to 70 pounds to any state for one price. You can put in Priority Mail Express orders at the post office or from a home or business using Click-N-Ship. The service also includes USPS trackign and up to $100 insurance. The maximum weight is 70 pounds.

Post Offices Are Closed Today Except for Self-Service Options

In addition, post offices will be closed on Christmas Day. The exceptions are lobbies along with some self-service kiosks, since these don’t require employees to be present to be open.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

Note that post office locations will be open for regular hours on December 26, and regular mail delivery will also resume on December 26. Expect post office and mail delivery to also be closed on New Year’s Day, but open on New Year’s Eve.

Mail Was Delayed All Over the Country

Unfortunately, mail delivery has been delayed all over the country because of increased demand and many employees being sick from COVID-19. The U.S. Postal Service said it was experiencing delays due to “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you.”

On December 21, The Washington Post warned that millions of packages might arrive late because 19,000 postal workers were out of work due to the pandemic. So if your package hasn’t arrived yet and it’s Christmas Day, it doesn’t necessarily mean it was lost. The USPS is doing the best it can right now, but many packages and Christmas gifts might be arriving after Christmas.

