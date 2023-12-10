Mama June’s Daughter Dies: Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cause of Death

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, the oldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, has died at the age of 29, according to a December 10 post by Mama June on Instagram.

Cardwell’s cause of death was cancer, Mama June’s post indicated by using the hashtag #cancersucks. According to People Magazine, Cardwell “was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and had been undergoing treatment at the time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mama June Wrote That Her Daughter ‘Chickadee’ Passed Away on December 9 ‘Peacefully’

On her Instagram post, Mama June announced that Anna Cardwell was “no longer with us.”

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” she wrote.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family.”

One day before the death announcement, Mama June wrote on Instagram, “Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayers.”

Mama June’s Daughter Underwent Chemotherapy Treatments But Posted on Instagram as Recently as November

In May, Mama June wrote about Anna going through chemotherapy treatments.

“It was way too early this morning. It’s been a long week. This week with chemo treatments with Anna but we done she is resting n,” she wrote.

Cardwell’s last Instagram post was in early November 2023, when she wrote, “Y’all go try these pickles out they are amazing. There’s different flavors. She’s added more flavors. Every chance she gets I promise you the Apple one to me is the best one. I’m not trying the watermelon one but I’ve smelt it. And oh my God it smells amazing but she also has a Tiktok shop and I want to tag her below and she also has a website so make sure y’all go check her out and y’all have a lovely day.”

In May, Cardwell wrote, “Well going on to round 3 of chemo.this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏”