Leslie Fhima’s Son Goes Negative at Theresa Nist on Instagram

Elijah Fhima, Leslie Fhima’s son, liked a comment on his mother’s Instagram page that drags the other finalist Theresa Nist’s connection with “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner.

Elijah’s action comes after it emerged that Nist has liked a host of Instagram comments that make negative statements about Fhima and other “Golden Bachelor” contestants, calling them boring, promoters and even making a reference to a “sad fossil.”

In addition, Leslie Fhima liked a comment that says there would be something wrong with Turner if he didn’t pick her in the end.

Leslie Fhima and Nist are the final two competitors in the popular program. Turner announces his choice in a final rose ceremony on November 30, 2023. The blogger “Reality Steve” has announced a spoiler in the show, but this article will not give that away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Elijah Fhima Liked a Comment That Claimed Leslie Fhima Fills Gerry Turner’s Soul ‘in a Way Theresa Can’t’

Elijah Fhima, one of Leslie’s three kids, liked a comment by @lori_applebaum on Fhima’s Instagram page that read, “Leslie my beauty … No matter who he chooses, YOU completely fill his soul, in a way Teresa can’t … Guaranteed you are in his heart 💯 ❤️”

Elijah also wrote, “Proud of you mom ❤️”

The comment and like came on an Instagram post Fhima made showing her with Turner on November 16, 2023.

For her part, Fhima liked a comment that read, “If he doesn’t pick you there’s definitely something wrong with him … truly.” It was made on a November 6 post on her Instagram page that showed her alone.

She also liked a post by @dotmariemc, who wrote, “I want Gerry to pick you or Faith. Adore both of you and that third person…Nada!” referring to Theresa Nist.

Both Fhima and Nist have posted photos from the “Golden Bachelor” on their Instagram pages.

Elijah Fhima Has Written Comments on His Mom’s Instagram Page Giving Her Positive Shout-Outs

Leslie’s son has been giving his mom boosts on Instagram, showing his support in a variety of ways. For example, Elijah Fhima wrote on an October 24, 2023, post showing Fhima with Turner, “Was so fun watching you be happy #teamleslie ❤️” He wrote on an October 23, 2023, post showing Fhima with Turner, “Cute! Love you’re smile momma.”

Elijah is part of his father’s family’s restaurant business. He is listed as “Maitre ‘d / Director of Operations” on the website of Fhima Minneapolis. Fhima’s ex husband and Elijah’s father, David Fhima, is listed as “visionary/chef” of the operation.

Leslie Fhima has been married and divorced twice and has three children. She also famously revealed on the “Golden Bachelor” show that she had once dated the singer “Prince.”

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Fhima “split from her ex, restaurateur David Fhima, in the ’90s.”

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner Reveals He Had Secret Rendezvous with Final Rose Winner