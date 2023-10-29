Matthew Perry’s Family Releases Statement After Tragic Death

The world was left stunned on Saturday, October 28, when news emerged of “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s death. The beloved actor died at 54 of an apparent drowning at his California home.

On October 29, his family released a statement confirming Perry’s death and thanking fans for their years of support.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry’s Family Is Heartbroken

TMZ shared the statement released by Perry’s family. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.” They noted, “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

Perry’s family also mentioned how important all of the actor’s fans had been to both them and the actor. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

News of Perry’s death emerged in the late afternoon on October 28. In the evening, his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, were both seen arriving at Matthew’s home in California. The actor’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, was at the scene as well.

Perry, who was born to parents Suzanne Morrison and John Bennett Perry in Williamstown, Massachusetts on Aug. 19, 1969, grew up in Ottawa, Canada. Dateline's Keith Morrison is Perry's stepdad. pic.twitter.com/n8KOcsPFkC — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) October 29, 2023

As People noted, the parents of the “Friends” star split when he was a child. In fact, Matthew was less than a year old when his parents ended their marriage. His mother married Keith, known for his work on “Dateline,” in 1981.

Matthew’s father John remarried in 1981 as well. John was an actor as well, known by many for the Old Spice commercial he did. He also popped up in episodes of “Scrubs,” “Veronica Mars,” “The Closer,” and even his son’s series “Mr. Sunshine,” indicates John’s IMDb page. The father-and-son team also starred in an episode of “Friends” together as well.

Both of Matthew’s parents went on to have additional children with their second spouses.

Matthew Perry’s Parents Supported Him Through Years of Difficulties

The “Friends” star spent years struggling with addiction issues, and his ongoing opioid use caused his colon to burst in 2018. In an interview with Diane Sawyer of ABC News in October 2022, Matthew talked about his parents being with him at the hospital.

“They were both standing at the edge of my bed. I was like, ‘Whoa, I must be really sick for this to be happening,” he told Diane Sawyer.

Matthew was in a coma for two weeks and spent an additional five months in the hospital. He recalled he was “never alone” in his hospital room, as his extended family made sure to always have someone with him.

Fans Have Been Devastated by Matthew Perry’s Death

TMZ’s Instagram post about the family’s statement prompted an outpouring of love from the actor’s fans. Many of Matthew’s fans also took to other social media posts to grieve his sudden death as well.

“Such a big loss… a reminder to us all… tomorrow is not promised! Be the best you ❤️ be kind ❤️,” one fan commented.

“I used your quote as my proposal speech to my, now, fiance. Thanks for all the laughter. Rest in paradise, my friend,” a fan noted on one of the actor’s Instagram posts.

A different fan commented with verbiage reminiscent of the actor’s “Friends” character, Chandler Bing. “Could I be more heartbroken of any news ever?”