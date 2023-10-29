Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Former “Friends” star Matthew Perry died at the age of 54.

According to TMZ, Perry died at a home in Los Angeles, California, and authorities found him on Saturday morning, October 28.

Like Heavy but Hate the Ads?

Subscribe now for Ad-Free experience

The media outlet reported that Perry was found in the home’s Jacuzzi. A call was made to emergency services regarding a cardiac arrest, and there were no signs of drugs found at the scene. In addition, no foul play was suspected.

Perry was known best for the decade he starred as Chandler Bing on the series “Friends.” In his real life, he frequently struggled with drug addiction issues. He was in and out of rehab several times.

Matthew Perry Wrote a Memoir in 2022

In 2022, Perry released a memoir that delved into his addiction issues.

Perry also struggled with a number of serious health issues in addition to his addiction issues.

People detailed that Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts. However, he grew up in Ottawa, Canada. When he was a teenager, Perry moved to California and started acting. According to Perry’s IMDb page, his first role was in one episode of the series “240-Robert” in 1979.

Perry also starred in one episode of “Charles in Charge,” which starred Scott Baio, in 1985. Bit parts came for several years after that, including one episode of the Rick Schroeder series “Silver Spoons” and several episodes of “Growing Pains” in 1989.

Although Perry worked somewhat consistently in the early years of his career, it was not until “Friends” debuted in 1994 that he became a star.