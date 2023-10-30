‘Friends’ Cast Members Mourn Matthew Perry

Iconic “Friends” actor Matthew Perry died on Saturday, October 28, and news of his death is breaking the hearts of his colleagues. Perry acted in a number of projects throughout his career. However, it was his time playing Chandler Bing on “Friends” that many think of first when reflecting on his career.

In the wake of Perry’s death, which was first reported by TMZ, a number of former “Friends” cast members are sharing statements or social media posts to honor and remember him.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Friends’ Colleagues Are Heartbroken Over Matthew Perry’s Death

Paul Rudd starred as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffett’s boyfriend, for 17 episodes across 2002 to 2004, notes the IMDb page for “Friends.” Rudd shared a photo of Perry on his Instagram page after learning the news.

“Words can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew’s passing. You will be missed so so so dearly,” Rudd wrote.

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Morgan Fairchild played Bing’s mother on “Friends,” Nora Tyler Bing. She appeared in just five episodes but clearly had warm memories of working with Perry.

Fairchild tweeted, “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

Elliott Gould played the father of Ross and Monica Gellar. He posted a photo from filming on Instagram and wrote that Perry was “Kind, thoughtful, smart, funny, and just a terrifically, talented actor.”

Gould also shared that Perry “Told me he was so honored to be working with me. What he didn’t know until I told him, was that it was my privilege to play his father-in-law.”

On October 29, ET Online shared a statement from Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who were co-creators of “Friends,” along with Kevin Bright, the executive producer. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing.”

CBS News shared the statement as well. “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” the trio stated. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

Their statement continued, “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.” The behind-the-scenes trio ended their statement by noting, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

“Friends” fans may remember that for all 10 years of the show, nearly every episode title began with “The One…”

Matthew Perry’s Death Has Left ‘The Gang’ Reeling

As of this writing, none of Perry’s primary “Friends” co-stars have shared any public posts or statements about his death. According to Page Six, the group will release a group statement soon.

The core group of the cast included Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” a source told the outlet.

A source close to Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Buffett, told The Daily Mail none of “the gang” could believe the devastating news.

“This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang,” the source shared. “Because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his ook launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life.”

Kudrow is reportedly “baffled” by Perry’s sudden death, and he apparently had been very close to his parents while also maintaining his sobriety before his passing.

Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Adored Him & Respected His Talent

Anybody who considered themselves a true “Friends” fan could never forget the character of Janice, Bing’s love interest who was played by Maggie Wheeler. After news of Perry’s death emerged, Wheeler reminisced over him on Instagram.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.” Wheeler added, “I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Aisha Tyler portrayed the character of Charlie Wheeler in eight episodes of “Friends” in 2003. Wheeler was a paleontology professor who initially chatted with Joey Tribbiani but ultimately dated Ross Gellar for a short time.

Tyler posted a photo of Perry on her Instagram page and shared, “He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled.” She noted, “I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him… Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter.”

A ‘Friends’ Guest Star Urged People to Read Perry’s Book

I don't know about you but I ship Chandler and Kathy more than Chandler and Monica.#Friends 💕 pic.twitter.com/6XZ37otMLA — Harsh (@harrrrrsh) June 15, 2021

Paget Brewster, known by many fans for her years on “Criminal Minds,” once played a character named Kathy on “Friends.” Fans may remember Kathy’s storyline, where she was dating Joey, but connected with Chandler. The two fought the feelings they developed for one another, and Chandler bought her a birthday gift that Joey passed off as his own.

However, Kathy realized that Chandler was the one thoughtful enough to have purchased the gift, a pricy first edition of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which had been her favorite book when she was young. Chandler and Kathy shared a kiss, which Joey found out about.

Upon learning of Perry’s death, Brewster tweeted, “I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after.” She added, “Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Lea Thompson appeared on “Friends” at one point as well. She wrote in an Instagram post, “Over the years I have stood in awe of #matthewperry.” Thompson continued, “He was kind, funny and a perfect gentleman.”

Ben Stiller also popped up on “Friends” at one point. On Threads, Stiller wrote, “Matthew Perry literally created a comedic rhythm that became iconic to a generation of audiences.” He added, “His timing was perfect. So sad he is gone. Sending love to his family and friends.”

Brooke Shields was a guest star on just one episode of “Friends,” an episode that aired after the Superbowl in 1996. The experience was a memorable one, though. On Instagram, Shields noted “You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs.”