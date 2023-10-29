DWTS Family Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Matthew Perry

Numerous “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers and contestants are mourning the surprising and sudden death of former “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

On October 28, TMZ reported Perry’s death at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in the Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles, California, home. He is believed to have drowned.

As news of Perry’s death spread, many stars within the DWTS family took to social media to share memories and their sadness over his passing.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Pros & Current Contestants Were Devastated by Matthew Perry’s Death

“No. No this can’t be happening,” Emma Slater wrote in a comment on the People Instagram post about Perry’s death. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also shared a screenshot about Perry’s death to her Instagram Stories. “No this can’t be real,” she wrote.

Maks Chmerkovskiy commented simply, “Damn” on the People Instagram post.

Sasha Farber shared a screenshot about Perry’s death from E! News to his Instagram Stories and added just a string of broken heart emoji to signal his sadness.

Ezra Sosa wrote, “When I tell you my heart is absolutely broken… this is so sad,” in one of his Instagram Stories.

Season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Lele Pons acknowledged Perry’s death via her Instagram Stories too. “THIS IS HEARTBREAKING!!!! Forever a legend! so sad.”

Mira Sorvino shared in an Instagram Story, “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Sorvino also shared a post on Instagram honoring Perry. “I want to leave Matthew Perry’s own words here as the way we remember him,” she wrote over a lengthy quote she posted of his. She added, “There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways. Godspeed to Paradise!”

Past ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants Remembered Perry Fondly, Too

Selma Blair shared a selfie on her Instagram page that she had taken with Perry at some point, seemingly not all that long ago. “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And him me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams,” she wrote in the caption.

Several others from the “Dancing with the Stars” family commented on Blair’s post. Amanda Kloots, Farber, Nikki Garcia, and Tatum O’Neal all left comments of support.

Rumer Willis shared a touching story about Perry on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me.”

Willis continued, “I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Jessie James Decker posted about Perry’s death in an Instagram Story, including a large broken heart emoji. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi used a sobbing face emoji in an Instagram Story to convey her sadness.

The Beloved Actor Touched Many Hearts

Ian Ziering shared an old photo in an Instagram Story that showed him with Perry and tennis star Andre Agassi. “RIP Matthew. My heart goes out to his family and all who he was dear to. What a great guy, so sad,” Ziering wrote.

Melissa Rycroft admitted she was “Feeling super affected by this” in an Instagram Story while sharing a screenshot about Perry’s death.

Janel Parrish wrote in an Instagram Story, “I love you, Matthew. Rest in peace.”

Melissa Joan Hart also shared a photo of Perry on her Instagram Grid. “I’m shocked, we all are! Too soon, so young but heaven gets another funny angel! #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople,” she wrote.

Melissa Gilbert shared a photo of Perry on her Instagram Grid and included a caption that simply read, “No words.”

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Kaitlyn Bristowe posted the news in an Instagram Story and wrote simply, “MY HEART” along with a broken heart emoji. Candace Cameron Bure shared something similar via her Instagram Stories. Alongside a photo of Perry, she wrote, “So sad…” and included the same broken heart emoji.

Former contestant Shanna Moakler also shared a note in her Instagram Stories. “I have so many friends devestated (sic) by his loss, Godspeed strength to his friends and family.” She added, “I didn’t know him… but grew up watching him, loving his presence in our world and his talent he shared, thank you.”