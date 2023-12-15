‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Died From Ketamine Use, Medical Examiner Reveals

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined the cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident,” the report for “Matthew Langford Perry” says.

“On October 28 at approximately 1600 hours, Mr. Perry was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence. After 911 was called, paramedics responded to the scene and death was pronounced,” the Medical Examiner’s Office wrote. “DME responded, conducted a scene investigation and then transported Mr. Perry’s body to the DME’s Forensic Science Center for examination.”

The office added: “On October 29, the deputy medical examiner completed an autopsy on Mr. Perry. Following the completion and receipt of relevant test results, the cause and manner of death were certified.” You can read Perry’s autopsy report here in full.

Matthew Perry Was ‘Undergoing Ketamine Infusion Therapy,’ Reports Say

Variety reported that Perry “had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety.” The toxicology report says. according to Variety: “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

when Perry died, TMZ reported that Perry was discovered on Saturday, October 28, 2023, “at an L.A.-area home … where we’re told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It’s unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened.” An autopsy was completed, but the official cause of death was deferred pending theh toxicology reports which were released December 15, according to People Magazine.

Perry is best known as Chandler Bing on the television series “Friends.”

Perry’s co-star Jennifer Aniston told Variety she had texted Perry the day of his death. “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Aniston told the magazine. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Matthew Perry Was Found Dead in a Jacuzzi at His Home After Playing Pickleball, TMZ Reported

Reuters quoted Captain Erik Scott as saying that firefighters called to the address found “an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi.”

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” Scott wrote to Reuters. But Reuters reported that Perry was dead before first responders got there.

According to TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at his own home. The outlet reported that Perry had played a “2-hour round of pickleball” in the morning “and that he sent his assistant out on an errand shortly thereafter.” When the assistant returned, he found Perry unresponsive, according to TMZ’s sources.

Perry’s final Instagram post shows him in a jacuzzi only days before he died. “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he wrote.

The photo shows him sitting in the steaming jacuzzi against the night sky. That same night, he posted another picture of the sky.

According to an article on the Sanctuary Lodge website, Perry was in recovery from substance abuse.

“Perry has now spoken out about how his addictions affected him and the fact that it was all happening in the public eye,” the article says, quoting him as saying, “I’m a pretty private person, but I was on a TV show that 30 million people were watching. So people knew. It was so public what was happening to me.”

The article says Perry had “two stints in rehab,” adding that “the actor is now in recovery and is helping to promote Phoenix House, the rehabilitation centre that helps those dealing with similar problems to his.”

