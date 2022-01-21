Meat Loaf Dead: Actor & Singer Dies at 74

Meat Loaf died on January 20, 2022, at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news with a post on Facebook.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the post on his official Facebook page read.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Wayne’s World,’” the message continues. “‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

They wrote, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time,” his family concluded. “From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

This story is developing.

READ NEXT: Drew Scott Reveals He Underwent Surgery