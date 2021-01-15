Mega Millions: Drawing Time & How To Watch Live on TV Tonight

The Mega Millions lottery has now reached $750 million for the Friday, January 15 drawing. Here’s what time the drawing tonight will take place and how to watch the drawing live on television.

Mega Millions Drawing Time

The Mega Millions drawing is every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern. In other times zones, this is 10 p.m. Central, 9 p.m. Mountain, and 8 p.m. Pacific. Note that some locations broadcast the drawing a little later than it actually happens, such as the Texas Lottery’s online webcast broadcasting drawings at 10:12 p.m. Central.

If you prefer watching online rather than on TV, you can also keep an eye on the Mega Millions live stream here.

How to Watch the Drawing on TV

Note that the channel numbers below may be different depending on your cable provider, but the broadcaster (ABC, CBS, etc.) should be the same. (To find out what channel number a specific station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel number your station is on for you.)

According to Lottery Universe, the following channels are likely to show the drawing live as it happens. We’ll also list channels suggested by other sources as relevant. It’s not guaranteed that the stations below will air the drawing, but they are typically your best bet for watching a live Mega Millions drawing on TV.

Nationally: Look for WGN-TV wherever you live. Use this channel finder to locate the station near you. In addition, many local stations will have a drawing live right now because the jackpot has gotten large. However, you may want to have a live stream up as a backup.

Alabama & Alaska: Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed because the states aren’t participating in lotteries.

Arizona: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet. In addition, the Arizona Lottery site has previously noted that players in Tucson can sometimes tune in to KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm to hear the results.

Arkansas: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet. The Arkansas website also lists drawings as being broadcast on KAIT 8 ABC, CBS 5, and KATV ABC 7.

California: CBS-8 in San Diego, according to LotteryUniverse.

Colorado: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet or watch online.

Connecticut: WCCT-TV was previously recommended on Connecticut’s Lottery website. Or you can check your numbers on the website or watch online via a live stream.

Delaware: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet.

Florida: A complete list is here.

Ft. Myers – WFTX (Fox) and WWDT/Telemundo

Gainesville – WCJB-ABC

Jacksonville – WJXX-ABC, WTLV NBC

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale – WFOR CBS, WBFS MyTV, WLTV (Univision), WAMI TV (Unimas)

Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne – WKMG-CBS and WTMO/Telemundo

Panama City – WJHG-NBC

Pensacola – WFGX-MyTV, WEAR ABC

Sarasota – WWSB-ABC

Tallahassee – WTXL-ABC

Tampa/St. Petersburg – WTSP-CBS and WVEA/Univision

West Palm Beach – WPBF-ABC, WWHB-TV (Azteca)

Georgia: In Georgia, you have several options that might work. The drawing itself is held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, Channel 2, which Lottery Universe recommends. Also recommended are:

WSB-TV (Atlanta, GA)

WALB (Albany, GA)

WJBF (Augusta, GA)

13WMAZ (Macon, GA)

WSAV (Savannah, GA)

WRBL (Columbus, GA)

Hawaii: Hawaii isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery.

Idaho: The Idaho lottery website previously listed these channels, however they are no longer updating this listing, so you might want to look for a backup too:

Boise – KTVB NBC 7 or Channel 7.2 or KTVCB.com

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – KPVI-NBC Channel 6 (delayed)

Lewiston – KLEW-CBS Channel 3/8 (live)

Twin Falls – NBC 7.8 (live) or KTFT-NBC Channel 7 (delayed)

Illinois: Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9

Indiana: In Indianapolis the following stations are listed.

Fox59 in Indianapolis (Live)

South Bend WNDU16 (11:09-11:13 p.m. Eastern)

Terre Haute WTW02 (Live)

Fort Wayne WANE15 (Live)

Evansville WTVW7 (Live)

Merrillville Lakeshore Public Television (10:28 p.m. Central)

Iowa: According to Iowa’s lottery website:

Cedar Rapids/Waterloo/Dubuque – KWWL

Sioux City – KTIV

KTVO, Ottumwa (but possibly only for Powerball and not Mega Millions)

Kansas: According to Kansas Lottery in a previous update, only KDGL, an independent station broadcasting on Channel 23 in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, Ulysses and Sublette, and WDAF-TV Fox 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, broadcast Powerball (and possibly might broadcast Mega Millions.) But this isn’t currently listed on the site, so you may need to have a live stream as a backup.

Kentucky: WGN – According to the Kentucky Lottery website, a TV station is no longer listed (although it previously suggested the local WGN affiliate.) You may want a live stream ready in case it’s not broadcast.

Louisiana: In Louisiana, these stations broadcast lottery drawings:

Alexandria – KALB Channel 5 (NBC/CBS/CW)

Baton Rouge – WBRZ 2+

Lafayette – KATC3

Lake Charles – KVHP Channel 29 Fox

Monroe – KARD Channel 14

New Orleans – WVUE Channel 8 Fox

Shreveport – KTBS 3 ABC and KPXJ 21 CW

Maine: According to Maine’s lottery website’s previous listing, you can watch the drawing on WAGM – Fox 23 or WABI. However, this hasn’t been updated recently, so have a live stream backup on hand.

Maryland: WBAL-TV 11

Massachusetts: According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that air drawings. However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18. Or try WGN and have a live stream backup ready.

Michigan

Detroit – WDIV-TV according to LotteryUniverse

Grand Rapids – WOOD-TV8, according to LotteryUniverse

Lansing – WLAJ-ABC, according to LotteryUniverse

Muskegon – WMKG-CD, according to LotteryUniverse

Minnesota: Minnesota’s Lottery website had previously noted that the state no longer broadcast Mega Millions live, and now it simply refers people to YouTube for an uploaded video of the drawing (which is added after the drawing occurs.) You might want to try a live stream to watch live.

Mississippi: Mississippi’s website recommends watching on YouTube once the drawing is uploaded. Or you can watch for a live stream.

Missouri: Your best bet might be WDAF-TV Fox 4 or have a live stream ready.

Montana: The state’s own lottery website doesn’t list a channel. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate or through a live stream.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s lottery website doesn’t list a channel but simply says to watch “on your favorite television station.” So try a local station while also keeping an online live stream ready as a backup.

Nevada: Nevada isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery.

New Hampshire: New Hampshire’s lottery website doesn’t list a channel but redirects to YouTube. Your best bet is likely to watch it online via a live stream or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

New Jersey: In New Jersey the website had previously mentioned that PIX11 (New York) and PHL17 (Philadelphia) might broadcast the drawings, but this is no longer listed. You may want a live stream online as backup.

New Mexico: The state’s own lottery website doesn’t list a TV station and recommends watching the drawing on YouTube later. Your best bet is likely to watch it online via a live stream or try a WGN affiliate if available.

New York: In New York, some stations listed are from LotteryUniverse and some are from New York’s lottery website. Check with your local station to make sure it will broadcast the drawing.

Albany – WALB ABC-10

Buffalo: WUTV 29

Binghamton – WBNG-12

Capital Region: WRGB 6 or CW 15

East Syracuse: WSYR-TV

Elmira: WETM 18

Johnson City: WBNG-TV

New York – ABC-7

Plattsburgh – WPTZ

Rochester – WHAM-13

Syracuse – WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

Utica: WUTR 20

Watertown: WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

North Carolina: In North Carolina, you can watch the drawing live on the following stations when available:

Asheville – WLOS Channel 13

Charlotte WAXN TV 64/WSOC

Greenville/New Bern/Washington – WITN Channel 7

Raleigh – WRAL Channel 5

The Triad – WGHP Fox 8

North Dakota: North Dakota’s website doesn’t list a station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Ohio: In Ohio, Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on WGN, but also possibly on these stations:

Cincinnati: WCPO ABC 9

Cleveland: WEWS ABC 5

Columbus: WTTE Fox 28, WSYX ABC 6

Dayton: WHIO CBS 7

Huntington: WSAZ NBC 13

Lima: ELIO Fox 9, EOHL CBS 11, WOHL ABC 12

Steubenville: WTOV NBC 9

Toledo: WTVG ABC 13

Youngstown: WFMJ NBC 21

Zanesville: WHIZ NBC 18

Oklahoma: Oklahoma doesn’t list TV stations. Your best bet may be to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Oregon: Oregon doesn’t list a TV station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Pennsylvania: In Pennsylvania, try the following:

Erie – WJET Channel 24 (at 11:20 p.m.)

Harrisburg/Lancaster/York – WGAL Channel 8 (at 11:20 p.m.)

Johnstown/Altoona/State College – WTAJ Channel 10 (at 11:20 p.m.)

Philadelphia – WTXF Channel 29 (live at 11 p.m.)

Pittsburgh – WPXI Channel 11 (at 11:11 p.m.)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton – WNEP Channel 16 (live at 11 p.m.)

Rhode Island: Rhode Island doesn’t list a TV station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

South Carolina: According to the South Carolina lottery website, these stations were previously listed. It’s not clear if they are still broadcasting live:

Aiken/Augusta – WRDW-TV CBS

Charleston – WCSC – CBS

Columbia – WLTX – CBS

Florence/Myrtle Beach – WMBF – NBC

Greenville/Spartanburg – WHNS – FOX

Hilton Head – WHHI-TV

Rock Hill/Charlotte – WMYT – MNT

South Dakota: South Dakota doesn’t list a TV station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Tennessee: According to Tennessee’s lottery website, these were once listed as broadcasting the drawing but it’s not clear if they still do.

Chattanooga – WTVC – ABC Channel 9

Jacksonville – WBBJ – ABC Channel 7

Knoxville – WBIR – NBC Channel 10

Nashville – WKRN – ABC Channel 2

Memphis – WREG – CBS Channel 3

Tri-cities area – WKPT – ABC Channel 19

Texas: Texas’ website doesn’t list broadcast stations. Your best bet may be to watch online or look for a WGN affiliate or watch online. You can also watch on Texas’ website delayed here.

Utah: Utah isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery. Find out more here.

Vermont : According to Vermont’s website, you can sometimes watch on WCAX Channel 3 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Virginia: In Virginia, watch at the stations below:

WRIC-TV — Richmond

WDBJ-TV — Roanoke

WVEC-TV — Hampton

WUSA-TV — Northern VA

WHSV-TV — Harrisonburg

Virgin Islands: Christiansted, St. Croix – ABC WSVI – Channel 8

Washington: Washington doesn’t list a broadcast channel. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Washington D.C. : NewsChannel 8 (according to D.C.’s lottery website in the past.) A station isn’t currently listed.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, try WSAZ NBC 3 in Huntington.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s website doesn’t list a broadcast station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

Wyoming: Wyoming’s website doesn’t list a broadcast station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate if available.

