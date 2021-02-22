Mia Farrow & Woody Allen’s Relationship Today

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were in a relationship from 1980 to 1992. The unconventional partners shared three children together—biological son Satchel, now called Ronan Farrow, and adopted children, Moses and Dylan Farrow.

Allen and Farrow’s relationship ended after the actress found naked pictures of her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in Allen’s apartment in 1992, according to ABC News. Soon after, Farrow accused Allen of sexually molesting their daughter Dylan when she was 7-year-old.

Allen accused Farrow of “relentlessly coaching” their daughter Dylan in an attempt to get revenge on his relationship with Soon-Yi, according to The Wrap.

Farrow received full custody of their children, but the sexual abuse case was dropped after it was determined that Dylan was too “fragile” to withstand a trial.

So what is the status of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s relationship today?

Mia Farrow Said Her Relationship With Woody Allen Is One of Her Biggest Regrets

In the new four-part HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, Farrow, now 76, sat down for a rare interview about her broken relationship with Allen. Of her early years with the Oscar-winning director, Farrow said she was “over-the-moon happy.” But that all changed by the 1990s.

Farrow said her relationship with Allen is the biggest regret of her life.

“If I could take it all back, I would,” she said, according to People. “I wish I’d never met him. That’s my great regret of my life, to bring somebody like that who should never have been in the family.”

In 2018, Farrow told Elle that there was much more to her highly-documented relationship with Allen than met the eye.

“It’s not all white or black,” she said. “Otherwise you’d ask yourself what on earth you’re doing with that person for 10 minutes, let alone for 10 years. I reached a place many years ago where I just don’t care about him.”

The Exes Remain Estranged & Mia Farrow Even Said She Is ‘Scared’ Of Woody Allen

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow remain estranged to this day. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen was asked if he ever sees Farrow in person.

“No,” he said at the time. “I don’t think she lives in New York. I think she lives in Connecticut. I’m not sure. Or travels for UNICEF or something.”

Nearly 30 years after their headline-making split and custody battle, Farrow admitted that she fears that Allen, 85, may try to get back at her for participating in the HBO docuseries. Allen, who has been married to Soon-Yi for 23 years and raised two daughters with her, did not participate in the series, but his voice is heard via segments from the audiobook of his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing.

“I’m just scared,” Farrow said in the documentary, per People. “I’m scared of him. A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of. So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he’ll be on the attack again.”

Farrow added that her ex will do “whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made.”

