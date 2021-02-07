WATCH: Michael B. Jordan’s Super Bowl Ad 2021

Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s BodyIt took us a while, but we've found a new body for Alexa. Who knew Alexa had abs? Watch now and vote for your favorite ad on Ad Meter! admeter.usatoday.com/ 2021-02-02T13:25:20Z

Amazon is calling upon People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for their Super Bowl ad, titled “Alexa’s Body.”

In the commercial, Michael B. Jordan embodies the artificial intelligence personal assistant.

According to Sporting News, Jordan’s commercial is also an advertisement for his new Amazon Prime series called “Without Remorse.”

In the spot, an Amazon employee looks at the device and says, “I couldn’t even imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be…” She then sees a bus advertising Michael B. Jordan’s new series. From then on, Jordan responds as Alexa.

Here’s what you need to know.

A Lot Didn’t Make the Final Cut

In an interview with USA Today, Jordan shared, “The crazy thing about shooting this spot, there’s a lot of things that don’t make it to the (final) spot,” Jordan said. “The guy that plays the husband is freaking hilarious. A lot of his reactions, just the way we were all working that day, it was pretty funny.”

The outlet added that while Amazon only made its debut five years ago, the company has quickly emerged as one of the top contenders in USA Today’s Ad Meter, and notably finished atop the 2018 Ad Meter rankings.

Speaking about the filming, Jordan added, “You just have so many memorable Super Bowl commercials going back over the years. Being a part of (one), it’s a bucket list type thing to check off, you know? Like, ‘OK, cool, I was part of a Super Bowl moment.’ … It’s pretty cool to be a part of that.”

As for the actor’s film career, he has a number of projects in pre and post-production. He is rumored to be in the midst of filming Journal for Jordan, according to IMDB, and his roles in Wrong Answer and Creed III have been announced.

Without Remorse was initially set to be released on September 18, 2020. It is now slated to be released on February 26, 2021. The series comes from the creative mind of Tom Clancy and was written by Taylor Sheridan. It was directed by Stefano Sollima.

What Is Jordan Doing on Super Bowl Sunday?

As of last week, Jordan said he wasn’t sure what he would be doing on Super Bowl Sunday.

He told USA Today, “I’m in New York, so it’s locked down over here.”

A number of prominent companies, including Budweiser, won’t air ads during the Super Bowl.

When Budweiser made the announcement that they would not air a Super Bowl spot, the company stated that it would, instead, “reallocate that investment to support…public awareness and education throughout the year for the COVID-19 vaccination effort,” according to Now This News.

Coca-Cola is another notable company that stated they would sit the year out.

A spokesperson for the company shared with Now This News, “This difficult choice was made to ensure we are investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times… We’ll be toasting to our fellow brands with an ice-cold Coke from the sidelines.”

Avocados From Mexico, Audi, and Hyundai have also chosen not to air ads this year.

