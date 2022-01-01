Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Among the many New Year’s Eve celebration specials being televised, NBC offers perhaps the most intriguing show, as it will be co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson live from Miami. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Preview





Play



Celebrate 2022 with Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson and More! – NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Ring in the new year with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, featuring musical performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, 24KGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta and more. Miley's New Year's Eve Party airs Friday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. live on NBC. » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram:… 2021-12-20T21:47:24Z

Peacock’s streaming service, owned by NBC, will also be offering a live stream of the event. Peacock’s streaming service has a free option with limited ads, a premium option with limited ads, and an ad-free option. However, you must be signed up for Peacock’s streaming service to use the feature.

This year’s event is being hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Deadline reported. It airs from 10:30 p.m. Eastern to 12:30 a.m. Eastern. This is a big shift from previous years, when Carson Daly hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special from 2004 to 2020, with one year off in 2017 when an NFL game pre-empted the event.

Cyrus signed up for the event in late September, Vulture reported.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, told Deadline: “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

The event will air live from Miami, NBC New York reported, and will include special guests and musical performances.

Deadline reported that some of these special guests will include Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cyrus hopes for the special to be traditional in a “unique and unconventional” way. She said going to Miami was the first step in making the event unique.

She joked on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”: “[Davidson will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”

Lorne Michaels is executive producing the event, alongside Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Den of Thieves is producing the event, along with Hopetown Entertainment, Deadline reported. Joe DeMaio is directing the New Year’s Eve celebration.

TV Insider reported that Cyrus is starring in three NBCU specials, including a concert that will be filmed for Peacock, and has a first-look talent and development agreement currently with NBC. Davidson has returned to “SNL” for another season.

