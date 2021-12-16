2021 Miss World Pageant Postponed

The Miss World organization announced on Thursday, December 16 that the 2021 pageant has been postponed due to COVID-19. Here is what we know so far about the cancellation and if it will be rescheduled.

The 2021 Miss World Pageant Is Postponed In the Interest of Health & Safety

The Miss World organization posted a press release on Thursday, December 16 detailing the postponement of the 2021 pageant and confirming “positive cases” within the organization.

The press release reads, “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto RicoColiseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.”

It continued, “As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

So, the good news is the organization believes it can reschedule the pageant within the next three months, though obviously, that will depend upon the situation with COVID-19.

The press release said that the next step for everyone involved is “immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.”

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” read the statement.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, in a statement. “Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

The Finalists So Far

The Miss World competition preliminaries actually take place over several weeks leading up to the finals, so there are already 15 finalists for the pageant known after the head-to-head competition, the talent competition, the sporting competition, the top model challenge and the Beauty With A Purpose challenge. You can see the full results here and the first 15 finalists are listed below:

Miss Botswana Palesa Mofele

Miss Cameroon Audrey Monkam

Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yacé

Miss England Rehema Muthamia

Miss India Manasa Varanasi

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara

Miss Mexico Karolina Vidales

Miss Mongolia Burte-Ujin Anu

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Paraguay Bethania Borba

Miss Philippines Tracy Perez

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss United States Shree Saini

Miss Venezuela Alejandra Conde

Some of the finalists have been posting messages on social media. Miss Cote D’Ivoire Olivia Yace wrote (translated from French), “A little over a month ago, I started a great human adventure. Many of you supported me, beyond my expectations. Today, the last day of the competition, I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to all of you.”

Miss Kenya Sharon Obara posted a photo of the delegates wearing their masks and wrote, “The interactions with my sisters, facilitators and trainers from all across the world with diverse backgrounds has led to us becoming one big, warm, happy and beautiful family.The class of 2021. It has been an amazing one month full of lifetime memories and adventures. I will miss us. I wish each and every one of us all the best in our endeavors and may our purposes bring us closer together as they take us near and far away from home.”

The Miss World 2021 pageant will hopefully be held sometime between now and March 2022.