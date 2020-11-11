Mo3’s Instagram: Dallas Rapper’s Last Post Before Getting Shot

Rapper Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot while driving down the RL Thornton Freeway in Texas on November 11, 2020, according to The Shade Room. While there are reports citing that the shooting was fatal, Heavy is working to obtain information from police and emergency responders for confirmation.

The 27-year-old rapper was born in Dallas, Texas and released his first mixtape, Shottaz in 2014. Two years later, the up-and-coming star released his sophomore effort, Shottaz Reloaded, which included the hit tracks “Gangsta Love” and “Hold Ya Tonight.”

His latest album, BadAzz Mo3, was released in February 2020, and the day before Mo3 was shot, he shared with his 673,000 Instagram followers a video preview of his sold-out tour show in Indianapolis. He confidently captioned the post, “All Promoters Book MO3 Now Its Lit #SoldOutShows.”

Mo3 was one of the few artists to be signed with his collaborating partner Boosie Badazz’s record label. He was known for his street anthems and rapping lyrics which described his own real-life experiences. The song, “Errybody,” which features BadAzz, garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

While Mo3 rarely revealed details of his personal life with his fans, he was a father to three children, according to Flaunt magazine.

Mo3 Said He Built His Instagram Following ‘From the Ground Up’

Even though Mo3 only posted 22 pictures on Instagram throughout his career, he managed to build an impressive following on the social media site. In his interview with Flaunt magazine, he said he built it “from the ground up. From the concrete, no internet.”

“I tell all artists, don’t build your brand off the internet,” Mo 3 said. “I built it publicly. I had no followers on Instagram. People used to think my numbers were fake. They’d say ‘how’d you get 2 to 3 million views on a video, but only got 12K followers on Instagram?’ I didn’t even know how to work IG. All I cared about was YouTube and Facebook. ”

However, Mo3 credits his organic following by genuinely exploring the cities he went to on tour perform. He said:

I was actually in the streets touching the people. I’d come to your hood and hang out for 2 days, look up again and I’m in a whole other state. In their hood, hanging out. By the time I come back around, the song will be hot. They say “look, I got pictures. He was over here, he was over here!” Bloods, Crips, all that. I was going to every neighborhood. ‘Hey I’m 3, here’s my CD. I’ma shoot dice with ya’ll. Ya’ll barbequing? I’ma eat food with ya’ll.’ Do all that. When ya’ll don’t see me anymore… now you see me on the Billboards. They always say ‘he came over here.’

Tributes to Mo3 Filled Instagram Following the News of His Reported Death

Mo3’s fans shared tributes to the rapper following the news of his reported death. One woman described being “speechless,” while others sent their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family.

There are also numerous videos being shared on Instagram that appear to show Mo3 receiving CPR while lying face-up on the highway, however, it has not confirmed as to whether or not that it’s the rapper in these clips.

