Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot While Driving on Highway: Reports

Mo3 is a Dallas rapper whose real name is Melvin Noble who was shot the morning of November 11, 2020, while driving on the highway near the Texas city, Urban Islandz reports. There is conflicting information about the rapper’s condition and Heavy is working to obtain information from police and emergency responders.

Urban Islandz reported that Mo3, who is associated with Boosie Badazz, was killed in the shooting, but that has not been confirmed by other sources.

The Shade Room Twitter page reported that a fatal shooting occurred on the RL Thornton Freeway on November 11. That information was reiterated by Dallas-Forth Worth news reporter Kristin Diaz, who tweeted, “PD confirming a victim has died in a possible shooting in Oak Cliff on I-35. No confirmation on who the victim is.”

“Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets. We’re told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt,” according to Urban Islandz.

The outlet continued, “Sources say that Mo3 has since died from his injuries.”

Mo3 was reported to have been shot in the head in December 2019, but VladTV later reported the shooting was staged for Instagram.

Fans have flocked to Twitter in wake of the November 2020 shooting reports, and many have expressed confusion over whether or not the rapper has died.

One Twitter user wrote, “They popped Mo3 on the highway in the cliff… buddy might be dead….”

Another wrote, “I’m hearing mo3 dead.”

A third tweeted, “Damn first Von, now mo3 smh. Rest easy babies.”

The latter was referring to the death of rapper King Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 6.

A previous Heavy article specifies, “A shootout ignited following an argument outside Monaco Hookah Lounge. Atlanta police told Heavy.com they believe King Von was shot and killed before police responded in an attempt to ‘stop the shooting.’ They have not given a suspect name. Off-duty police officers working security were involved in the response…”

King Von was 26. According to 11 Alive, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, who was also wounded, is believed to have been responsible for the shooting. He is currently in custody at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Videos Have Surfaced on Social Media

Videos showing a man lying on the ground as another performs CPR have gone viral on Twitter.

Sources claim the victim is Mo3, but this has yet to be confirmed.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.

PRAYERS UP FOR MO3 🕊😢 Its wild watching this. I know the violence in Dallas is nothing new but this past month just hit different. The city staying dangerous but how many more RIPs do we really need……..

He Has 3 Children

In March 2020, Mo3 spoke with Flaunt.com about being signed to Boosie Badazz’s label. The interview revealed that Mo3 is a father to “three beautiful children.”

Asked by the magazine what his message is, Mo3 said, “The black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle. I’m giving a message, I’m giving hope. Me, I’ve been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain’t limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it’s my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate.”

He continued, “I’m trying to give a message. I ain’t trying to rap to make it sound good, I want you to feel it. Of course, it has to sound good. That’s the only way they’re going to listen. If it sounds good and you’re talking about something, you don’t just get them to listen — you give them a follow. There’s a difference from listening to following. I could listen to you but if somebody follows you, they’re going to do more than listen to you.”

