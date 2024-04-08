Nashville Videos Show Country Star Morgan Wallen’s Arrest After Throwing Chair Incident

Videos emerging out of Nashville, Tennessee, show country music star Morgan Wallen’s arrest after police accused him of throwing a chair off a bar’s rooftop.

According to WKRN-TV, arrest documents show police officers were standing in front of Chiefs Bar in the 200 block of Broadway in Nashville around 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 “when they witnessed a chair come from above and hit the street.”

Wallen was then identified as the suspect in the incident. Video circulated showing Wallen in the squad car at the scene and being released from the jail, where he was shielded by umbrellas.

The Davidson County, Tennessee, criminal court website already has the charges listed. Wallen is accused of disorderly conduct and three counts of reckless endangerment.

According to Biography.com, Wallen is known for country music hit songs like “You Proof,” “Last Night,” and “Whiskey Glasses.” He first gained fame on “The Voice” show in 2014 and then “garnered mass appeal, with his 2023 album One Thing at a Time rising to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts,” Biography.com reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Say the Chair Morgan Wallen Is Accused of Throwing Narrowly Missed the Officers

According to WKRN-TV, the chair in question narrowly missed the officers, landing only three feet away from them. The television station reported that the rooftop was six stories up.

They then started investigating and were told by bar employees that Wallen, 30, hurled the chair off the roof, the television station reported.

Officers obtained video showing Wallen “lunging an object over the roof,” WKRN reported, citing the arrest report. A witness told police about observing Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward,” WKRN reported.

Wallen has an appearance in court scheduled for May 3, according to the criminal courts website. Heavy has contacted Nashville police for a copy of the police report. It’s not clear why police believe Wallen was motivated to throw the chair.

Morgan Wallen’s Attorney Says He Is ‘Cooperating Fully With Authorities’

Wallen’s attorney told News Channel 5 that he is being cooperative. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” the statement read.

News Channel 5 reported that Wallen is supposed to be back in Nashville for a tour date on the date of the court hearing. That station reported that the chair throwing incident occurred at “Eric Church’s new honky tonk on Broadway.”

Wallen was released from the jail on $15,250 bond, according to the Tennessean.

According to the Tennessean, Wallen has a history of other incidents on Broadway. In 2020, he was accused of disorderly conduct and public intoxication outside Kid Rock’s establishment in downtown Nashville, the newspaper reported.

In that arrest warrant, he was accused of getting kicked out of the establishment for “kicking glass items,” and then was accused of having “verbally fought with passersby while officers watched,” the Tennessean reported.

In 2021, he was accused of “being recorded while drunkenly using a racial slur in front of his home,” according to the Tennessean.

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Dad, Brent Clark.