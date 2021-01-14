Moth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/13/2021

For episode 3 of The Masked Dancer on FOX, the remaining 4 contestants from Group B take the stage for more performances, guesses, and clues. One of those Group B performers still in the competition is the Moth.

Here’s what we know about the Moth, and which celebrities could be performing behind the disguise of the Moth mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Moth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

When the Moth took the Masked Dancer stage for the first time, the panelists said Moth looked graceful and “model tall” with a slight frame.

At the start of the Moth’s first clue package of the season, she said “You know, Moths don’t seek out the spotlight. It draws us in, whether we want it or not.” Without naming names, she also said she was known for “making headlines with the president.”

With her unexpected fame, she revealed that she realized “If I couldn’t escape the spotlight, I would use it to shine a light on the things I cared about the most.” She added, “now, I thrive in the spotlight.”

Some visual clues that stood out during the Moth’s debut video clue package included a fork and knife, black cloth, Capitol building, the White House, a ladder, a tabloid magazine with the headline “Moth tells all,” and a sign that said “Box, Sweet Box.” Cacti and hay bales featured heavily on stage during the Moth’s country-themed first dance.

The Moth’s “Word Up” clue, which was delivered in her natural voice, was “inspired.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Moth Guesses

After the Moth’s first performance, the judges zeroed in on the political references throughout her clue package. The thought it could be Megyn Kelley, Monica Lewinsky, or Marla Maples behind the mask.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Masked Singer Live Spoilers 2020 Finale: Who Got Eliminated & Revealed?