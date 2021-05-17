MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Schedule

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is running things a bit different this year when it comes to its schedule. Read on below for a rundown on what to expect.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 DATES: The 2021 awards will air on Sunday, May 16, 2021 and will run into the wee hours of Monday morning, May 17, 2021. An “unscripted” ceremony will air on Monday and it will cover reality television, according to The Wrap.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 TIMES: The awards show will air from 9 p.m. ET tp 11 p.m. ET. It will have additional showtimes, which are listed below with each corresponding TV channel.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 CHANNELS: The awards will air at 9 p.m. ET on the CMT network, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, Paramount, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. At 11 p.m. ET, it will air on MTV and VH1, and on MTV at 1 a.m. ET. For those looking for televised red carpet coverage on MTV or E!, there will be no televised red carpet pre-show.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 UNSCRIPTED: MTV carries on with a separate segment of the awards show on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, VH1, and MTV. Then, it will air again at 10:25 p.m. ET and 12 a.m. ET on MTV.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 HOSTS: Leslie Jones is the official awards show host, while comedian Nikki Glaser is the host of the “unscripted” ceremony.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 LOCATION: The awards show is being held at the Hollywood Palladium, in Los Angeles, California.

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 COMEDIC GENIUS AWARD WINNER: Deadline reported that Sacha Baron Cohen is the 2021 recipient of the Comedic Genius Award. MTV has stated that this award “honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large.”

MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS 2021 MTV GENERATION AWARD WINNER: Scarlett Johansson will take home the 2021 MTV Generation Award. Previous recipients of the award, according to MTV, include Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr., Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon.

