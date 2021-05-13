PHOTOS: DWTS Finalist Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” finalist — Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian Huff have welcomed their first child. Get all the details on her name and how Robertson Huff handled her first pregnancy below.

The Huffs Named Her Honey James

Robertson Huff gave birth to her daughter Honey James on May 11, posting a series of photos to Instagram taken to in the hospital. She wrote, “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey. The pure goodness of God.

Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

The Huffs had the name for their little bundle of joy all picked out weeks before the actual birth. In an Instagram post of the bassinette, Robertson Huff explained that the name comes from one of her favorite Bible verses.

She wrote:

Going ahead and telling the world our sweet baby’s name because I would rather y’all hear it from me and Christian then things going around. This little girl and her name already mean the world to us. Honey James Huff “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.” – Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬ ‭ I’ve always loved this verse. Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, “you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.” On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote “honey” (swipe) because i called him the boy with the honey words. Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words. Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey. Oh Honey, you are named with such intention. I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life. We can’t wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes.

In a separate Instagram post from the birth, Robertson Huff revealed that Honey weighed in at 9 pounds, 5 ounces of “straight up goodness” along with a honeypot emoji.

The pregnancy was not without its tough moments. Robertson Huff contracted COVID-19 during her first trimester and had to be hospitalized. Her mom Korie told People at the time that it was “traumatic” for the family because Sadie was all alone in the hospital due to the pandemic restrictions.

“When Sadie got it being pregnant — and she was still in her first trimester, so still in that time when she was having morning sickness, dealing with fatigue — that was tough,” said Korie Robertson, adding, “I drove her to the hospital and just dropped her off at the door. I remember as she walked in, I just started bawling in the car. It was really traumatic, to think of leaving my baby girl at the hospital by herself, with her being pregnant.”

“You feel really helpless when someone you love is in the hospital alone,” she added.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Full of Congratulations

Robertson Huff competed on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. They took second place behind Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson. Many “Dancing With the Stars” alumni were quick to offer their congratulations.

Season 18 dancer Amy Purdy wrote, “Oh my gosh, congrats!!! Yay! I love your little family!”

Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela chimed in with, “Congratulations, again! Cannot wait to meet the little beauty!”

Season eight winner Shawn Johnson, who herself is due with her second child soon, wrote, “CONGRATS! So happy for you all.”

Alexa PenaVega from season 21, who just welcomed her third child, wrote, “Praise Jesus!!!! Little girl is here!!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold, who gave birth to her first child back in November, wrote, “I am beyond happy for you and your sweet family. Congrats beautiful mama!”

Arnold also commented on the post revealing Honey’s name, calling it “the sweetest.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

