Are Amber Borzotra & Jeremiah White Dating After ‘The Challenge’?

The reigning female champion from “Double Agents,” Amber Borzotra, was recently eliminated from “Spies, Lies and Allies” and she left alongside rookie Jeremiah White, with whom she’d developed a showmance in the weeks prior. “Jeremiah and I are gonna stay in contact after this and I hope that something great comes out of it cause I really like him,” she said in her interview after her elimination.

Jeremiah expressed a similar sentiment, telling viewers in his post-elimination confessional that despite losing, “I came out with Amber so, you know, that’s a win for me.”

It seems as though the relationship wasn’t meant to last, however, as Amber revealed to Entertainment Weekly after her elimination that “We don’t speak really, we don’t talk at all.” She said things off the show are different and she’s “in a very amazing and happy relationship now.” In regards to Jeremiah, she explained:

We liked each other a lot, but we were kind of on two different pages when things started to get more serious. It just wasn’t it. But I think that he’s an amazing person. I’m happy I got to know him. I think just out of respect of what I’m in now, my relationship now, we don’t really communicate or stay in touch.

Amber Went Public With Her Relationship Soon After ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’ Began Airing

On August 19, just a week after “Spies, Lies and Allies” premiered, Amber went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. “Cats out the bag,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the two looking happy and loved up on a football field. A week later, she shared another snap of the couple at the beach and wrote, “Happiness looks good on us.”

On September 24, she shared more details about how their relationship came to be, posting a photo with her beau and writing, “I genuinely fell for someone when I wasn’t searching for love, I was searching for peace. I was searching for myself and found a friend who became the love of my life. I focused on growing myself and ran into what was destined for me.”

According to his Instagram, Chauncey is a fitness model and personal trainer. The 22-year-old is based out of Los Angeles and calls himself the “King of Physique” on the platform.

Amber’s Boyfriend Commented on Her On-Screen Fling With Jeremiah

Amber started dating Chauncey after filming “Spies, Lies and Allies” but her romance with Jeremiah hadn’t hit the screen yet so when the episodes began showing the spark between the two reality stars, Chauncey didn’t hesitate to comment. On August 22, the official “Challenge” Instagram posted a photo of Amber and Jeremiah in the “Challenge” house getting some sun.

In the comments, Chauncey wrote, “lmaoo I aint tripping thats my wife.” He then added, “He had his fun but I’m here to stay.” Amber hopped in the comments as well, replying, “forever and always my love.” Chauncey then added, “Gotta learn how to treat a queen correctly actions speak louder.”

