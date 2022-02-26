Aneesa Ferreira Shares Major Life Update: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Aneesa Ferreira has been a mainstay on “The Challenge” for many years now but she’s also been working hard off our screens and it’s paid off.

On February 18, the reality TV veteran announced that she’s graduated from university. She shared a couple of pictures from her graduation and wrote in the caption, “I’ve been waiting for this day for about 7 years. I managed to appear on 6 tv shows, endure a pandemic, host a podcast, work nights (long nights), struggle with anxiety, and deal with incredible loss all while being a full time student.”

Aneesa referenced 6 television shows over 7 years, which would likely be “Battle of the Bloodlines” which was filmed in 2015, “Dirty 30,” “Total Madness,” “Double Agents,” the “All Stars” spinoff and “Spies, Lies & Allies.” The podcast of course is “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast” featuring Aneesa and Tori Deal as co-hosts. Aneesa wrote:

I’m so proud of myself for going back in my 30’s and proving that anything is possible despite the obstacles. I want to thank the people who pushed me, supported me, offered to make study guides and flash cards all while constantly reassuring me that they were proud of me. Anyone who knows me knows that I rarely take it easy on myself, but on this day I’m choosing to celebrate me. This is just one thing in the line of great things to come.

The “Real World: Chicago” alum encouraged anyone thinking of returning to school to follow through and said, “It will be hard and at times you may want to give up, but stick it out. Sometimes you can surprise yourself.”

Aneesa Graduated From Temple University With a Degree in Psychology

Aneesa’s post also included a video of her walk across the stage at Temple University as she’s announced as a graduate with a degree in psychology. According to a Vice profile on the reality star, Aneesa first started studying at Temple University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The publication reported that she hated business and decided to switch to psychology while balancing her reality TV appearances and a job bartending to pay the bills. Aneesa said she finally felt financially secure after “Total Madness” finished filming and that’s when she was able to leave bartending. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she began studying psychology in 2016.

The Comments Were Flooded With Congratulatory Messages From Her Co-Stars

Aneesa’s co-stars quickly took to the comments to post their congratulations to the veteran competitor, with Cory Wharton writing, “Yes !!!!! So proud of you let’s go !!!!” Kam Williams said, “You are so amazing! I’m so proud of you, congrats !!!” Jenny West commented, “YASSSSSSSS YOUre such an amazing strong person!!! What an inspiration.”

Tori Deal commented, “SLAY THE DAYYYYY. Earned, not given. Celebrate.” Kyle Christie also pointed out, “And you f***** up your shoulder jumping off the top rope. Congrats Aneesa I love you.” Tula Fazakerley wrote, “Im am beyond proud of you!” Rachel Robinson commented, “Amazing so happy for you!!! What an accomplishment.”

Tony Raines wrote, “One of the most genuinely real, strongest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting/working/befriending in my life. Congrats!” Trishelle Cannatella said, “What an incredible accomplishment! So proud of you. You’re setting a great example for many people who need a push to go back and finish school.”

Also sharing their love were Mark Long, Nam Vo, Nehemiah Clark, Jenna Compono, Josh Martinez, Jonna Mannion, Derrick Kosinski, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker and Darrell Taylor to name a few.

