Ashley Mitchell Wows Fans With ‘Thot Shot’ & Announces OnlyFans Page

Two-time “The Challenge” champ Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell stunned fans and co-stars recently when she posted a steamy photo of herself with her followers, soon followed by an announcement that she was starting her very own OnlyFans page.

She first posted what she laughingly referred to as her “first thot shot of 2022” on Instagram, captioning it with a quote from author Kamand Kojouri, “Maybe love at first sight isn’t what we think it is. Maybe it’s recognising a soul we loved in a past life and falling in love with them again.”

The post itself consisted of two photos of the reality star in black lingerie and a bold red lip striking a sultry pose. In the comments, Ashley wrote, “First thot shot of ’22” with some laughing emojis. The next day, on Twitter, someone commented on one of her posts with a link to an OnlyFans page and asked the “Real World: Ex-Plosion star if it was her.

“Should be starting before the weekend is over,” Ashley replied. Sure enough, on January 30, she dropped her OnlyFans link on her Twitter, writing, “Let’s get this s***.”

Ashley Joins Several Other ‘The Challenge’ Stars Who Have OnlyFans Pages

Ashley isn’t the first “Challenge” star to create an OnlyFans for exclusive, subscription-only content, and many cast members have opened up about being able to make good money on the platform. Tori Deal, Fessy Shafaat, Melissa Reeves, Devin Walker and Nelson Thomas are just some of the other “Challenge” stars who are active on the platform and frequently advertise their page on social media.

In response to her latest Instagram photo, Jay Starrett, Paulie Calafiore, Turbo Camikran and Corey Lay were among some of her co-stars who reacted with flame emojis and heart eyes in support of Ashley. Fans were quick to react to Ashley’s picture, with one writing, “You continue to thrive for real.. thank you for being the queen.” “Champion on and off the challenge,” another added.

Ashley clapped back at a person who commented on Twitter that Ashley must have “run out” of money to be creating an OnlyFans page. “Oh yessss bc my friends are making hundreds of thousand dollars and I don’t want to miss this opportunity I must have ran out of money,” she wrote. “Do you realize how much I get paid just to show up honey I haven’t touched the money that I won on final reckoning I make enough from the show.”

Ashley Won ‘The Challenge’ Twice in 9 Appearances & Is Perhaps Best Known for Her ‘Final Reckoning’ Win

Ashley is a well-known competitor on “The Challenge,” with two wins under her belt and the third-highest of all time in terms of most money won on the show. She first won “Invasion of the Champions” as a solo female alongside the sole male winner, CT Tamburello, in just her second appearance on the show.

In her fourth appearance, which was “Final Reckoning,” Ashley solidified her place in “Challenge” fame when she won the season with her partner, Hunter Barfield. As she earned the most points between the two, she chose to take all the money from Hunter in one of the most jaw-dropping final moments on the show. The million-dollar prize she took home sparked her nickname, Millionaire Mitchell.

However, it also led her co-stars to brand her as untrustworthy and her reputation as Millionaire Mitchell and a two-time champ has made it difficult for her to progress far in the game and avoid getting targeted. In the five seasons she appeared on after “Final Reckoning,” the reality star only made it to one more final.

