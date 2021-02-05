Cara Maria Sorbello Opens Up About Loss & ‘Saying Goodbye’

The Challenge legend Cara Maria Sorbello recently revealed on social media that her beloved horse of 30 years, Garnett, had died. Fans of the show will likely remember that Cara Maria frequently spoke of her love of horses, specifically Garnett, and often posted about their adventures together. A few days after the announcement, she opened up about her loss and “saying goodbye” to her equine companion.

In an Instagram post on February 4, Cara Maria shared the story of how she came to meet Garnett and their adventures together in a nearly-25-minute video. In the caption, she said, “Our story begins well before the 20 years that she was in my life.”

She thanked her fans for their love and support and added, “Please know that I am doing OK. G was 30 years old and in a lot of pain in the end. While I will miss her terribly… I do find comfort in knowing that I fought for her our whole life together.” She said it was the right time and she was “blessed with the time to tell her how much I loved her as I helped her go with love and dignity.”

The full video is here:

Cara Maria First Posted About Garnett’s Death on January 29 & Said She Was ‘Empty’

The star of The Challenge and two-time winner took to social media on January 29 to announce the sad news that her beloved 30-year-old horse Garnett had died. She wrote, “When the warm neck that caught all your tears for 20 years isn’t there to hold you anymore… My lion is in heaven now. Her spirit was too big for her old body to hold her. I feel empty and heavy at the same time.”

She said her horse died “peacefully” but added, “I honestly don’t know who I am now without her.” Cara Maria’s costars were quick to share messages of love and support, with her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore writing, “You were without a doubt the best Mother that she could of ever asked for. Your love propelled her every single day and that has always been true. She knew how much she was loved every single day. I’m here for you every step of the way.”

Tori Deal, Britni Thornton, Ashley Mitchell, Leroy Garrett and Josh Martinez were just some of the stars of The Challenge who sent Cara Maria love and condolences after the news broke.

Cara Maria Often Posted About Her Horse & Spoke About Her on ‘The Challenge’

Cara Maria made her Challenge debut on Fresh Meat II and often spoke of her love of horses and Garnett on her various seasons of the MTV show. The last time Cara Maria appeared on The Challenge was in the final of War of the Worlds 2, after which she said she’d be taking time off, in part to take care of her horse.

She said, “Big thanks to the girl who has had my back all the years ive been on hers: Garnett. She the reason I try to win. Keeping a 30 yr old thoroughbred with a chronic cellulitic leg healthy takes some $$. She takes care of me. I take care of her.”

In her February 4 video chronicling her journey with Garnett, she said the horse was actually the “star of my casting tape” for Fresh Meat II and she was on Garnett’s back when she got the call to audition. Garnett turned 30 years old in August, a few months after Cara Maria celebrated her 20-year anniversary with the thoroughbred.

