Cara Maria Sorbello Suffers Loss: ‘I Feel Empty & Heavy’

The longtime star of The Challenge and two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello took to social media on January 29 to post a heartbreaking message announcing that her beloved 30-year-old horse Garnett has died. Fans of The Challenge will likely remember that Cara Maria frequently spoke about her horse on the show and also shared frequent photos and health updates of the thoroughbred on her Instagram.

In her post on January 29, the Challenge star wrote, “When the warm neck that caught all your tears for 20 years isn’t there to hold you anymore… My lion is in heaven now. Her spirit was too big for her old body to hold her. I feel empty and heavy at the same time.”

Alongside a photo of herself touching foreheads with Garnett, Cara continued, “I know you all loved her. And I made sure she knew how many lives she’s touched without even meeting them. She went as peacefully as anyone could ever wish for. I honestly don’t know who I am now without her.”

Cara’s boyfriend, star of The Challenge and Big Brother Paulie Calafiore, responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him to send their love to Cara Maria. He said, “She appreciates all the love everyone is showing her. Thank you,” with a heart emoji.

Cara Maria Often Posted About Her Horse & Spoke About Her on ‘The Challenge’

Cara Maria, who made her Challenge debut on Fresh Meat II, was known on The Challenge for her love of horses and especially Garnett. After making it to the final on War of the Worlds 2, the reality TV star said she would be taking time off from the show, partially to take care of her horse, who was the main reason she competed.

“Big thanks to the girl who has had my back all the years ive been on hers: Garnett,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “She the reason I try to win. Keeping a 30 yr old thoroughbred with a chronic cellulitic leg healthy takes some $$. She takes care of me. I take care of her.”

On August 1, Cara Maria announced that her horse had just turned 30 years old and the two had been together for 20 years. She also wrote in September, “Biggest blessing is all the time I’ve had with her this year. My heart breaks when I am away. Can’t wait to be home with her again.”

On Christmas Day in 2020, Cara Maria shared some pictures celebrating the holidays with her horse and wrote that she was told two years ago that Garnett wouldn’t make it through the winter. “But here she is. Standing tall like the lion hearted GingerBred she is… TWO WHOLE Christmases later. She is my whole heart,” Cara wrote at the time.

Her ‘Challenge’ Costars Were Quick to Offer Their Condolences & Share Their Love & Support

Cara Maria’s Challenge costars did not hesitate to share their love and support for the two-time champ and commented their condolences on her original post. Her boyfriend Paulie wrote, “You were without a doubt the best Mother that she could of ever asked for. Your love propelled her every single day and that has always been true. She knew how much she was loved every single day. I’m here for you every step of the way.”

Tori Deal, who was on the opposite side of alliances during Cara’s last season War of the Worlds 2, wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Cara! I know that’s that worst feeling in the world. Sending you so much love.” She also recommended a book for Cara Maria to read, Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson.

Fellow two-time champion Ashley Mitchell wrote, “I am so very sorry cara. I know how much you loved her im always here for you.” Natalie Negrotti commented, “OMG CARA I’m so sorry babe.” Aneesa Ferreira’s post read, “So sorry for your loss!!!!!” Challenge star Wes Bergmann’s wife Amanda wrote, “Babe I’m so so SO sorry to read this. And very saddened I’ll never get to meet her. Take comfort in knowing you provided her the most loving & supportive life possible. Sending you peace & love.”

Total Madness champion Jenny West wrote in part, “Oh Cara I am so so sorry for your loss. I don’t doubt that Garnett [knew] how hard your loved her with every last cell in your body. You [gave] her a life that any horse would be lucky to have.”

