‘The Challenge’ Star Makes Bold Claim About Recent Season: ‘Built for Me’

The final of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two is just around the corner and a recent episode saw two competitors leave the game through disqualification. Cohutta Grindstaff and Casey Cooper were both told they had to leave the game after Casey found out she was pregnant. As her partner, Cohutta was also heartbreakingly asked to leave without the chance to fight for his place in the game.

After the episode aired, Cohutta revealed that he was an alternate on season one of “All Stars” but he would have preferred to appear on that season instead. In an interview with Mike Lewis on his podcast, the reality star said, “I live at 5,000 feet elevation and thrive and spend a lot of time at 7,000, 8,000 feet in elevation in the super cold,” he revealed about his home in Paradise Valley, Montana. “And it was a ‘Challenge’ that they were performing at 6,000 feet in elevation and they were all just dying.”

“They were all just gassed and… the cold weather and the altitude and the topography… it would pretty much be like having that ‘Challenge’ here in my backyard or something like that,” he told the podcast host. “It was built for me, that season was. I was so bummed.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cohutta Said He Originally Only Wanted to Compete With Abram Boise on Both Seasons

Cohutta revealed that one of the main reasons he agreed to return for the spinoff, seasons one and two, was that his close friend and “Challenge” alum Abram Boise was also supposed to appear on the show. “I knew some of the cast that was gonna go and I had a pretty good relationship with them,” he added.

However, he said Abram got COVID-19 before season one so he wasn’t able to leave the airport in Dallas, Texas, Cohutta said. Even though Abram had to drop out at the last moment, Cohutta said he was still kept as an alternate. Despite that, the “Real World: Sydney” star said he had a really good time with the other alternates, Ryan Kehoe, Sophia Pasquis, Heather Cooke and Casey Cooper.

After the first season was over, Cohutta explained that he received a call for the second show and he was supposed to appear with Abram as well. The two started training for the season together but during a run on the beach in Los Angeles, Abram “snapped that right Achilles tendon.” Cohutta decided to still go through the season anyway but that it was a “mess.”

Cohutta Said There Were a Lot of Delays at the Start of the Season & the Region Was Also Hit by a Hurricane

The competitor told Mike Lewis that he had to fly in early with Teck Holmes and Jasmine Fougere because they needed to do an additional quarantine. After that was over, the rest of the cast flew in but they had to spend a couple of days in a hotel because the “Challenge” house wasn’t ready.

“We ended up having a hurricane and it was a mess,” he said. “It was a very tumultuous season for sure.” Cohutta ended up going into the second elimination of the season because he didn’t have as many close ties in the house without Abram. He eliminated Ryan and then got paired up with Casey. Unfortunately for Cohutta, his season came to an end prematurely as Casey discovered she was pregnant and they were disqualified from the rest of the season.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’