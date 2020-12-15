What Happened to Diem & CT’s Relationship After The Challenge: The Duel?

On December 15, two seasons of the long-running reality TV show The Challenge dropped on Netflix — Inferno II and The Duel. On The Duel, one of the storylines on the show was the new romance between competitors Diem Brown and Chris “CT” Tamburello, which grew throughout each episode as Diem opened up about having just finished her treatment for ovarian cancer and CT’s role in helping to rebuild her self-confidence.

One of the first signs that their relationship would be one to watch was during one of the first challenges when Diem had to take off her wig to show her short hair growing back after chemotherapy treatments. The show’s portrayal of that moment has become an iconic scene of The Challenge, and it’s followed by CT revealing that he thought Diem looked like a “sexy G.I. Jane.”

During the show, viewers could see CT pursuing Diem while she slowly opened up to him, culminating in their first kiss captured at the cliffs. What happened to Diem and CT after The Duel finished filming in 2006? Did they date?

Diem & CT Began Dating After the Show & Had a Tumultuous Relationship Until Their Eventual Breakup

The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II | He Said/She Said w/ CT & Diem | MTVCT and Diem talk about how their relationship has evolved. Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC Battle of the Exes II takes twenty six of the most infamous former flames, recent splits, and fresh faces from other MTV reality series, to Panama for one of the most explosive Challenge formats yet. Once paired up with their exes,… 2015-01-02T17:00:07Z

After The Duel, Diem and CT avoided referring to each other with relationship titles since they lived on opposite sides of the country but they both spoke on the Aftershow and at the reunion about how much the other person meant to them. However, by the time the two appeared together on The Gauntlet III in 2008, they were a definite couple, Bustle reported.

The two also appeared on The Duel II in 2009 but they were no longer dating at this point, the outlet wrote. However, it was clear that they both still had feelings for each other as CT was kicked off the season for fighting another cast member, with the outlet reporting that the fight was about Diem. At the season’s reunion, Diem mentioned how much she cared for CT and saw herself marrying him at one point.

Diem and CT participated in Battle of the Exes together and made it to the final as a team, coming in second place. Although they were not a couple, they worked very well together and it was clear for fans and fellow cast members to see that the chemistry remained.

In 2013, both were cast on Rivals II and there was a clear connection between CT and Diem, who had just been diagnosed with cancer again and had gone through chemotherapy. They had an intimate moment captured on the show but on the reunion made it clear that they weren’t together.

On Battle of the Exes II, which the former couple appeared on as partners, Diem said, “Having a partner like CT with me gives me some sort of weird relief that somebody is in my corner – and that feels comforting,” PEOPLE reported.

Diem’s Cancer Returned & She Died on November 14, 2014; Although They Were Not Dating at the Time, CT Visited Diem in the Hospital in Her Final Days

Diem, who was a two-time cancer survivor, was told in June 2014 that her cancer had come back a third time and had spread. Despite that, she flew to Panama to film Battle of the Exes II, where she eventually collapsed on set in August 2014 and was medically evacuated to New York City. Diem told PEOPLE in October of that year that she was single, although the outlet reported that CT was one of the people who saw her in the hospital during her last days.

Diem died on November 14, 2014, and after her death, CT posted a message to his social media thanking everyone for their support and kind words during what he said was “the hardest time of my life.” Alongside a photo of a prayer card from Diem’s funeral, a rosary and a ring, he wrote, “You have always been My Angel. And now you have your wings.” As MTV reported, The Challenge veteran shared:

We’ve been thru so much over the years. Thru the ups and downs we somehow managed to keep our promise. We never gave up on each other. Our plan to be together forever hasn’t changed… it’s just going to take a little longer now. And I’m going to hold onto this ring for you till we are together again. So don’t worry mama, I’m not afraid. I know you will always be with me to give me your strength. You are The Love of My Life. My reason to be a better man. I Love You Always and Forever.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Undergoes Surgery for ‘Devastating Injury’