The Challenge: Double Agents Cast, Fans React to 9th Episode: ‘It’s Called Strategy’

The Challenge: Double Agents‘ ninth episode, titled “Lady Vengeance” and featuring the show’s classic trivia challenge, aired on February 10. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ninth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on February 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Nearly every season of The Challenge features an episode with a trivia daily challenge, and it often involves contestants hanging above the water while they are put to the test. This week, there was an added political twist where contestants who answered correctly could lower an opponent’s platform.

The winners of the two heats were Darrell Taylor and Nam Vo, but since Darrell answered more questions correctly and hung on longer than Nam, he became the double agent with his partner Amber Borzotra. The contestants were fairly certain it would be a female elimination day so the house largely voted for Theresa Jones and Cory Wharton to be sent into elimination and Amber B. and Darrell chose Kaycee Clark and Leroy Garrett to go down and face them.

Sure enough, TJ Lavin announced that it was a female elimination day and Kaycee dominated Theresa in “Snapping Point,” earning her gold skull and her ticket to the final. Viewers and cast members watching the ninth episode had a lot of comments about what was happening throughout, including the daily challenge and Amber B.’s decision not to go into an elimination to try to get her own gold skull.

Cast Members & Fans Reacted to the Trivia Daily Challenge & Some of the Contestants’ Answers

Trivia is only funny for the viewer this shit was rough 😂💀 #TheChallenge36 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) February 11, 2021

The trivia challenge is often a popular episode in The Challenge franchise and this week was no different, with many people commenting on some of the answers and TJ’s reaction. Many fans laughed at Kaycee responding that she thought wolves were vegetarians: “still not over how kaycee said wolves are vegetarians.”

One fan suggested, “I think trivia was more entertaining when it wasn’t true/false. Some of their answers would be straight up hilarious.” Many fans referenced TJ’s expression, with one saying, “My favorite part of the trivia challenge is TJ’s evil laugh.” Another fan wrote, “If you ever want to feel like a genius just watch every single trivia episode of the challenge.”

These were some of the cast members’ reactions:

Imma be honest…I probably wouldn't be good at this trivia. On 34 I killed with history and science questions. Im great at math and good at sports but I'm not sure. I have got a few wrong #thechallenge36 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) February 11, 2021

Big t wanted down and i didn’t want to piss anyone off yet to throw strikes on cause we we were going down a line and it had to come all the way back around before big T went again. It’s called strategy guys do some of y’all not get that part of the game 🥴 — Fessy (@fessyfitness) February 11, 2021

Many Reacted to the Elimination Matchup, Kaycee Getting Her Gold Skull & Theresa’s Elimination From the Game

Yay I’m Cory Curse partner now pic.twitter.com/6lByMV4866 — Amber Martinez (@amba1210) February 11, 2021

There were many reactions to Amber B.’s decision not to go in and try to get her own gold skull and the matchup between Kaycee and Theresa. One person wrote, “I like you girl so I’m gonna keep it real with you, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. You cannot be unloyal and betray these girls AND feel like the victim by the way they react by their friend turning on them. Own your shit or don’t do it.”

One fan said, “#TheChallenge36 is about to get real real juicy. I am sad to see Theresa go, though. It’s her last season and she truly is a competitor. I hope she comes back just one more time.” One person wrote, “AmberB is a clown. You should’ve went down there and got a skull!” Another said, “Amber knows you need a skull right lol.”

Another said, “@theresa_m_jones you did amazing on @ChallengeMTV and wish you and your beautiful family the best! Thanks for bringing back your awesomeness. Even after all years you still had them flustered . That says a lot about what a great competitor you always have been.”

Here were some of the cast’s reactions:

Kaycee is a MF 🐐

That’s the tweet — Fessy (@fessyfitness) February 11, 2021

Big Brother with 3 Gold Skulls 🙌🏽

Congrats to my Fam Kaycee on that Win 💯 #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/hznw3FNUZo — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) February 11, 2021

Sleep on the balcony tonight 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) February 11, 2021

