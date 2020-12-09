‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Live Premiere Elimination Spoilers & Recap

Everyone’s favorite MTV competition show is back when The Challenge premieres its 36th season, subtitled “Double Agents.”

This year, there are 30 men and women competing for the coveted $1 million prize, putting it all on the line every week. In the description for the premiere, MTV teases, “Following The Challenge: Total Madness, which scored the highest-rated season in eight years, The Challenge: Double Agents returns to a partner format with 19 action-packed episodes. Filmed entirely in Iceland, the frigid Arctic Island sets the scene for this espionage thriller featuring 30 of the strongest reality titans from around the globe, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies, and lies for their share of one million dollars.”

The cast includes Amber Borzotra, Amber Martinez, Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Gabriella “Gabby” Allen, Kaycee Clark, Lolo Jones, Malkamito “Kam” Willaims, Natalie Anderson, Nicole Zanatta, Nany Gonzalez, Olivia “Liv” Jawando, Theresa Jones, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Tori Deal, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Darrell Taylor, Demetrius “Mechie” Harris, Devin Walker, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Joseph Allen, Josh Martinez, Jay Starrett, Leroy Garrett, Kyle Christie, Lionel “Lio Rush” Green, Nam Vo, Nelson Thomas, and Wes Bergmann. It’s a great mix of veteran players and rookies.

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

