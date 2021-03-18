‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings Ep. 14

Another week, another step closer to The Challenge: Double Agents Final.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the March 17th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

Fans lost a veteran this episode and the aftermath shook up Heavy on The Challenge’s rankings considerably. After Aneesa and Kyle became the Double Agents, the house voted Darrell and Amber B into elimination.

At The Crater, Aneesa and Kyle decided to give the two remaining players in the game without a Gold Skull, Cory and Big T, a shot at earning one. Once the four competitors were lined up in front of TJ, the host revealed that it was a male-only elimination, sending the women to the sidelines.

In a game designed as a tug-of-war, Cory used his speed to defeat Darrell, sending the four-time Challenge champion packing.

With the victory, Cory decided to leave his partner for Kam, which in turn reunited Big T and CT. Darrell’s partner Amber B then became the Rogue Agent.

Keep reading to see our updated rankings after episode No. 14!

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 14

After the 14th episode, we have assembled our rankings for the five teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship.

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Amber B is not part of the rankings as she is a Rogue Agent. Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Leroy (Gold Skull) & Kaycee (Gold Skull)

With Cory breaking up Kam and CT, Kaycee and Leroy are back as our No. 1 team. They’ve won three Daily Challenges this season and were close to winning their fourth during this episode. They are both highly capable players that have the skill and determination to win their first championships.

It’s still unclear what TJ has planned in terms of eliminations, but it can’t be many more. Should Leroy and Kaycee stay out of The Crater, they’re a favorite to win Double Agents.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Cory (Gold Skull)

Cory finally has his Gold Skull and to top it off, he has one of the best female competitors in the game as a partner. Cory did well in the Total Madness Final last season, placing third out of the men. With the motivation of providing for his kids and earning his first championship, Cory could be on his way to winning the $1 million.

Kam has spent a lot of time at the top of our rankings and although she lost the three-time champion CT, she seemingly has all the attributes to earn herself the grand prize.

No. 3: Nany (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

With Darrell’s elimination, Nany and Fessy have moved into the No. 3 spot.

Can Nany and Fessy win the Final? Yes. On paper, are they the favorites? No.

Although Fessy is a force in the house, we’ve only seen him in a Final once and that was last season. He placed fourth on Total Madness, losing to two people left in Double Agents, Kyle and Cory. Nany placed second before, but that was seven years ago during Free Agents.

From what we have to go on, No. 3 is the appropriate spot for these two.

No. 4: Aneesa (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

Aneesa and Kyle got a solid win in episode 14, becoming the Double Agents and having a hand in eliminating the Final threat, Darrell. However, pulling themselves underwater and solving a puzzle isn’t the best gauge for how a team will do in the Final.

And with multiple strong teams still left in the game, Aneesa and Kyle’s chance at winning $1 million together is low.

No. 5: CT (Gold Skull) & Big T

The dynamic duo of CT and Big T are back together. They were arguably the most entertaining team of the season, but the way their partnership ended a few weeks ago left many fans unhappy with CT.

In the last two episodes, CT voiced his concerns with Kam and even shared that he was missing Big T. Well, he’s now back with her and has the chance to help her earn a Gold Skull. That being said, we’ll likely see these two down in The Crater next episode and Big T will have to do something she’s never done before, win an elimination.

