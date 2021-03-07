‘The Challenge’ Legend Wes Bergmann Addresses Steroid Accusations

MTV’s The Challenge legend Wes Bergmann has once again addressed steroid accusations.

Wes has been a part of the long-running franchise since 2006 when he made his debut during Fresh Meat. He made a massive splash in his first season, winning five eliminations before placing third overall with his partner Casey Cooper.

He followed up that season by earning his first Challenge championship, winning The Duel by beating out the likes of Chris “CT” Tamburello, Evan Starkman, Derrick Kosinski and Johnny Bananas.

It’s been nearly 15 years since Wes emphatically joined the show and since then, he’s been accused of taking steroids by some fans and cast members. Wes has always maintained that he has never taken performance-enhancing drugs.

But at 36, Wes is seemingly still dealing with enough accusations that he felt the need to address them on social media. He recently posted pictures of his muscled-up body on Instagram. See below:

It appears he was then flooded with messages about taking steroids, enough so that he wrote the following on Saturday:

Y’all the steroid comments are hilarious. I’m a 36-year-old businessman whom wants to live a long life. I’m not in the fitness industry, I’m in finance. I’m also married. Lifting weights helps me sleep, which is my biggest problem these days. There isn’t a single incentive to take steroids. These rumors were started years ago by dumb, jealous and insecure people that don’t understand the sport of bodybuilding. It’s easier to scream cheater than it is to ask questions and learn how to make yourself look however you want. I used to be flattered by the steroid comments. But now it scares me, because these comments are demotivating people from starting their weight lifting journey because they think the only way to succeed is with steroids.

Wes Has Won 2 Challenge Championships, Appeared on 14 Seasons Thus Far

Wes is a staple of The Challenge, appearing on 14 seasons spanning from 2006 to the current airing season, Doube Agents. In total, Wes has earned two Challenge championships, winning The Duel as an individual player and Rivals II while teamed up with his partner, fellow Challenge legend Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Known as the game’s most politically savvy player, Wes has also navigated himself to three other Finals. His best placing as of lately is his third-place finish during War of the Worlds in 2019.

He has a respectable elimination record, winning 14 battles and losing nine.

Wes has also competed on four spinoff shows for The Challenge, the Spring Break Challenge, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars 2017 and Champs vs. Stars 2018.

Wes Was Eliminated Early on Double Agents

Fans were excited to see Wes back on The Challenge this season for Double Agents, however his time was short-lived. He was only the second male to be eliminated in The Crater.

In the third episode of the season, Wes was thrown down into elimination against his good friend Devin Walker. Wes, who was blindsided, was then beaten by Devin in a tug-of-war type elimination and was sent home.

