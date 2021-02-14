Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Make Major Announcement

The Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols were supposed to tie the knot this weekend before their wedding was postponed but instead they shared some major news with their followers. Jenna and Zach announced that they are expecting their first baby together, due in August 2021.

Jenna said they decided to start their family together after postponing their wedding and explained that they were both “super excited and ready.” Here is the full Instagram announcement with photos of the happy couple:

Jenna and Zach’s costars were quick to offer their congratulations, with Tori Deal writing, “OMGGGGG CONGRATS GUYS,” Wes Bergmann writing “Yes! Rumor is you’re naming the baby Wes” and Jenna’s partner on War of the Worlds, Gus Smyrnios, writing, “That’s amazing so happy for y’all!!”

Kailah Casillas shared Jenna’s Twitter announcement with three heart-eye emojis while on Zach’s announcement, Paulie Calafiore and Nicole Zanatta shared their congratulations.

Jenna Said The Baby Is Due in August & There Were No Complications in the 1st Trimester

She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn’t a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can’t wait to meet our little one in August. Follow @babynichols_ to follow our journey!”

Zach also shared the happy news on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I gave Jenna some lovin, and she’s giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn’t come soon enough… because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf.”

The two Real World alums have had a rocky relationship which was documented through several seasons of The Challenge but they’ve been going strong for a couple of years now, with Zach proposing to Jenna at the Rockefeller Center before Christmas in 2019.

Jenna & Zach Postponed Their Wedding in Late 2020 Due to COVID-19

The pregnancy announcement came on the weekend that Jenna and Zach were set to be married, but they announced a few months ago that they would be postponing it due to COVID-19 concerns. On November 28, Jenna announced that the wedding would be rescheduled for the spring of 2022. Jenna wrote, “An extremely hard sucky decision, but we decided to postpone our wedding until 2022.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said the two were extremely happy as a couple and the decision to postpone was because of COVID-19 concerns. The Real World alum explained, “With everything going on, we didn’t want anyone to feel pressured or worried about attending our wedding. It is supposed to be a celebration.”

