Johnny Bananas Opens Up About His Breakup With Morgan Willett

Seven-time “The Challenge” champ Johnny Bananas has spoken publicly about his breakup with Morgan Willett for the first time, a couple of days after she announced their split. The couple had been dating for around two years after meeting on the show’s “War of the Worlds” season but called it quits earlier this week.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Bananas said, “My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I’ve always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this, this is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Bananas, who now hosts a “Challenge” podcast titled “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” also briefly mentioned his relationship status during this week’s episode with special guest Hughie Maughan, joking with Hughie that he’s back on the market now.

Morgan Announced That the Couple Was Going Their Separate Ways After Opening Up About Feeling ‘Betrayed’

Morgan first sparked rumors of a breakup with Johnny Bananas after posting a long, cryptic post on Instagram which said in part, “I leave today for a family vacation to Maui and I felt like I would be a total fraud if I went about posting smiling, happy & fun stories because deep down, that’s not how I truly feel.”

She wrote that she was feeling “sad” and “very betrayed” and wasn’t sure what to do next. A couple of days later, on September 27, the “Big Brother” star confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple had decided to go their separate ways. “I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she announced. The statement added:

While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all. Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.

Bananas Has Been Hit With Rumors of Infidelity in the Days Surrounding the Breakup But Neither of Them Has Addressed Them

The breakup seemed to come out of nowhere as the two had recently posted photos of a trip together to Massachusetts on Labor Day weekend but in the days just before and after Morgan’s Instagram post, photos and videos circulated that claimed to show Bananas cheating on his girlfriend although these have not been confirmed at this time.

Several “Challenge” gossip and insider accounts shared videos and photos that had been sent to them which claim to show Bananas with another woman in Newport Beach, but neither has been verified independently by Heavy at this time.

