‘The Challenge’s’ Jordan Wiseley Talks Pro Racing Dream & Starring in ‘Helmet’

Jordan Wiseley is a four-time champion of “The Challenge” and one of the faces of the franchise. But, he’s got a lot more going on than that.

Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty caught up with Jordan about his life outside of “The Challenge” — and it’s a busy one. Besides starring in “Helmet,” an upcoming movie where Jordan plays a former race car driver, he also runs a production firm, Strapped Media, and a goods and apparel company, Strapped MFG.

Oh, and he recently became a professional race car driver.

Jordan and Stephen also spoke about his time on “The Challenge: World Championship” and picking up his fourth win, as well as defeating Johnny Bananas in elimination and his goals with the reality competition show.

To see the full interview, watch the video below via the embedded YouTube player.

Jordan Is Documenting His Journey as a Professional Driver

As a Hyundai ambassador, Jordan made his professional racing debut back in May when he raced for Deily Motorsports at IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California.

Jordan and Strapped Media are producing the YouTube documentary series “Just Drive,” which follows the reality TV star’s racing journey from the beginning. The first episode is available and in it, Jordan is invited out to Oklahoma by Bob Deily, the owner of Deily Motorsports, to test drive race cars.

Within six weeks, Jordan obtained his professional racing license by competing in several events around the country. And he found himself standing on a podium several times.

In the interview, Jordan shared that although he conquered his lifelong dream of becoming a pro racer, his journey is far from over. “I’m not just going to do it to do,” he said. “I want to show everyone including the field of drivers and everything that I’m now with… this isn’t just like, ‘Okay, conquered it and I’m done.’

“I’m here to do well at this. I’m here to not just do it, but conquer this thing as well. I want to get to the point where I can show up, get in a car and be contending for race wins.”

The ultra-competitive athlete also shared his expectations with racing. “We’re gonna go out there with the expectations of learning — 2023 is about learning,” Jordan said. “And then I expect in 2024 to come and be a contender there. I need to be fighting for podiums… as a team, we need to be fighting in the top five, both cars fighting in the top five.”

Jordan’s New Film ‘Helmet’ Releases This Summer

Jordan isn’t just living the life of a professional race car driver; he also played a former one in the movie “Helmet,” which is set to make its world premiere at the Dances With Films festival in Los Angeles, California, on July 1.

Based on a true story filled with drugs and crime, the Challenger plays Bart Rome who was known as “Helmet” because of his “wild hair,” Jordan explained. After suffering “some real bad wrecks” as a pro driver, Bart retired and started working as a tow truck in Los Angeles — and that’s where the story begins.

“Think ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ think they had a baby,” Jordan said. “And that’s ‘Helmet.'”

Further, Jordan’s Strapped Media produced “The Stalking Fields,” a run-for-your-life action movie starring Sean Crampton and Taylor Kalupa — and Jordan is in the movie as well. It’s out now and streaming on several platforms, including Tubi and Plex.