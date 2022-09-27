The Challenge Producers Ripped by Fans Over ‘Ride or Dies’ Casting Choice

The cast for “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” was announced on September 15 and since then, MTV has been introducing each pair with short videos posted to the “Challenge” social media pages.

On September 23, veteran Kaycee Clark was introduced with her ride or die for season 38, her brother Kenny Clark. However, many fans took to the comments to criticize the casting choice.

“Kaycee and Kenny go ALLL the way back to when they were in diapers!” the Instagram account captioned the clip. “Catch The Clarks on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallenge38.”

Kaycee & Kenny Spoke About Their Biggest Strengths & Weaknesses in a Promo Clip

The promo clip started with Kenny saying that their team motto would be, “Cool, calm, collected, cucumber Clarks.” The siblings spoke about their strengths and weaknesses in the video, with Kaycee describing Kenny as “very level-headed, very smart… definitely the brains between us two.”

Kenny said Kaycee is a “bundle of joy” and “passionate,” adding that she’s always “been a bada**” and very “inspiring.” He shared that everyone loves Kaycee and he’s proud to call her his sister. Kaycee continued by sharing what she thought Kenny’s weakness was: “His weakness? Not the biggest guy, which is fine because he’s very strategic, and no experience.”

Kenny said he thought Kaycee’s biggest weakness was “math” and added, “if she had alcohol in her she could get explosive and emotional.”

Other “Challenge” stars shared their love for the siblings in the comments, with Josh Martinez commenting, “Let’s f****** Go #teamclark.” Tori Deal commented, “Whattttaaaa squad.” Aneesa Ferreira said, “Love this pair” and Amber Borzotra also wrote, “Love y’all mannnn.” However, some fans were a little more harsh with the siblings.

There Were Many Negative Reactions in the Comments as Fans Called the Casting Choice ‘Boring’

Fans were very critical of the casting choice, with the comments of the post getting flooded with negative reactions as people commented, “boring.” Someone wrote, “I’m bored already.” Another person said, “Wake me up when its over.”

Someone else wrote, “MTV branching out to doing ikea commercials now ?!” Another commenter said, “Who ????? Who dis this casting? Lol.” Someone said, “Why do y’all keep casting this piece of furniture? In 3 season she showed 0 personality and now she brought a extra piece of furniture with her.”

Someone else wrote, “The boring of the show, as yet another added, “Boring x2.” One person wrote, “just fell asleep and its 10 seconds in.” Another said, “yall force retired jenny [West] cuz she was boring but yall cant do it for kaycee.”

Despite that, there were some fans who showed their love for the duo, as someone said, “Love [Kaycee] so I will probably love her brother!! Good luck to them both!!!” Another added, “let’s gooooooi I cannot wait for this! Love you Kaycee & Kenny!” Someone else commented, “Excited for this duo!!!! And a new player. LETS GO!!!!!!”

